From pop-up markets to hologram performances: What's happening this weekend in the UAE?

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 11:25 AM

Swap children’s story books at KidZania

This weekend, kids are invited to bring a pre-loved book to KidZania Dubai and be a part of a book exchange initiative to promote the love for reading. Walk in with a book and swap it with any of the books available at the venue. Participants must bring an English or Arabic children’s books for the ages of 4-16 years only. For more information, visit KidZania Dubai’s Instagram.

Hologram Performances

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall to experience an Arabian journey at the ‘Moments’ tent, paired with a line-up of traditional family-friendly activities. Every weekend, the ‘Moments’ tent features entertainment acts, scrumptious oriental eats, and a hologram of Egyptian Golden Age Legends Umm Kulthum and Abdul Halim Hafez performing some of their most famous tracks.

Lifestyle pop-up

Lifestyle pop-up concept ‘The Station Ramadan Edition’ has opened its doors at Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Mall, offering a vibrant shopping experience to visitors. The free-to-enter pop-up event is taking place in the atrium of the mall, where visitors can shop as well as enjoy various other activities on offer.

Ramadan pop-up market

Emirati cultural hub Zeman Awwal in Mall of the Emirates has launched a new pop-up market, Ramadaniyat. Running throughout the holy month, the festival is a platform to showcase creations from Emirati and Arab designers and artists. Visitors can shop jewellery, fashion, arts and crafts, and culinary experiences. Open from 12pm till 12am.

Spend and win

This Ramadan, shopaholics are in for a treat at Yas Mall, World Trade Centre (WTC) Abu Dhabi, and Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain where guests can be a part of the ‘Spend & Win’ promotion. At Yas Mall, the minimum spend criteria starts at Dh300 and goes up to Dh1,000. At WTC, guests can enter the ‘Spend & Win’ in two brackets with a minimum spend of Dh100 or Dh200. At Al Jimi Mall, Dh100 is the minimum spend for various rewards. Prizes at all the venues include memberships, Etihad Guest Miles, staycations, and much more.

Enjoy classic French dishes

Dubai’s chic fine-dining venue Bagatelle is serving a menu filled with gourmet delights including a range of sharing plates perfect for evening during Ramadan. From starters such as Carpaccio de Veau and Crudo de Seriole, to mains like Filet Mignon and the venue’s classic French desserts, visitors can experience a tantalising culinary journey. From 8pm onwards, Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1st floor of The Fairmont Hotel, SZR.

Celebrate the Festival of Sant Jordi

UAE’s award-winning Spanish restaurant Lola Taberna Española is inviting guests to celebrate the festival of Sant Jordi (St. George’s Day) on Saturday, April 23, with a lavish fiesta brunch. The venue will set up a stall filled with roses and books to mark the occasion. Visitors can bring a book and exchange it for a different book from the stall. Diners can also enjoy unlimited tapas and beverages for three full hours at the La Fiesta Brunch, which also features patatas chips, Grandma’s Keka style olives and more. From 1pm till 4pm, starting from Dh199 per person.

Homegrown brands pop-up

One Life Kitchen and Cafe is hosting the first-ever artisan pop-up this Sunday. The one-day event will showcase the newest homegrown brands in the UAE at the venue, located in Dubai Design District (D3). From candles, bed covers and comforters to artisan tableware, sustainable clothing, and much more, there’s lots to do at the pop-up. Sunday, April 24, from 10am till 6pm.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)