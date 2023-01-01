From 'Pathaan' to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Top upcoming Bollywood movies in 2023

CT brings you the 2023 Bollywood lineup which includes several star-studded films

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 4:08 PM Last updated: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 4:09 PM

The year 2023 may hold the key to Bollywood's revival with a strong line-up of upcoming releases, including the ones that will mark the silver-screen return of huge superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Anushka Sharma among others.

In 2022, only a few Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 turned out to be blockbusters. But 2023 could change the game with the releases of films like Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and many more.

Here's a list of top Bollywood films releasing in 2023:

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan is one of the most, awaited film of the year for one reason: King Khan on the big screen after four long years. The return will see SRK in an all new action avatar in Yash Raj Films’ action spectacle, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Release Date: January 25, 2023 in cinemas

Adipurush

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, Adipurush has grabbed eyeballs since its inception. However, the release of Adipurush has been postponed. The move came after the teaser for the big-budget film drew flak for its quality of the visual effects and CGI. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Release Date: June 16, 2023 in cinemas

Mission Majnu

Espionage thriller Mission Majnu will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens in June, 2022. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. Inspired by true events, the upcoming movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.

Release Date: January 20, 2023 on Netflix

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will be making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The upcoming romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Release Date: April 28, 2023 in cinemas

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. Produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Release Date: Eid 2023 in cinemas

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon and was initially scheduled to release last year in November.

Release Date: February 10, 2023 in cinemas

Jawan

It looks like it is going to be the year of the Khan's. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan's created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. The film is set to hit the theatres in June this year across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Release Date: June 2, 2023 in cinemas

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's highly anticipated action thriller is set to be released on Diwali 2023. The third instalment in Bhaijaan's much loved franchise also stars Katrina Kaif. Back in March 2022, a minute-long Tiger 3 teaser was shared in which Salman, with all his swag, said, "Tiger is always ready." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and also sees Emraan Hashmi.

Release Date: Diwali 2023 in cinemas

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Director Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will bring together actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on-screen for the first time. Ranjan recently revealed the duo's first look via the film's poster on social media.

Release Date: March 8, 2023 in cinemas

Dunki

The King Khan of Bollywood, who has been featured with a number of actresses over his 3-decade-long career, will grace the silver screen with Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's drama film Dunki, which is set to release by the end of 2023.

Release Date: End of 2023 in cinemas