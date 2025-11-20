  • search in Khaleej Times
From one Harry Potter to another: Daniel Radcliffe wishes Dominic McLaughlin

Radcliffe, who played the lead in the movie franchise, said he wrote a letter to McLaughlin after the child actor was cast as the new Harry Potter for the TV series

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 11:45 AM

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. With its lead cast already on board, the show has gone into production, adding to the hype.

Amid such anticipation, the first Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, has sent his best wishes to Dominic McLaughlin, who is set to step into the shoes of "The Boy Who Lived".

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he wrote a letter to McLaughlin after the child actor was cast as the new Harry Potter for the TV series.

"I wouldn't say that anyone who is going to play Harry has to [reach out to me], but I know a few people working on the production. I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back," Radcliffe was quoted as saying by Variety.

Stating that he doesn't wish to become a "spectre" for the child actors, Radcliffe added, "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did—I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time'".

He further continued, "And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

While Dominic McLaughlin will be seen in the role of the protagonist, Arabella Stanton will essay the character of Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

Filming for the series began in July. Other stars who have joined the cast include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, according to People.

The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO.