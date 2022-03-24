From Maluma concert to Art Nights: Things to do this weekend in the UAE

Make the most of your days off with our guide to the best events and activities around town

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:17 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:42 PM

Maluma Concert

Colombian singer Maluma is set to return to Dubai after nearly two years as part of his new world tour. The Grammy award-winner will be performing live tonight on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena. On his return to Dubai, fans can expect a new state-of-the-art show, which will also be futuristic and visually charged with lasers, audio-visual effects and unique pyrotechnics. The show will also be backed by Maluma’s band and dancers. Tickets for the concert starting 9pm are on sale now and available to purchase from the venue’s official site.

DIFC Art Nights

Highly anticipated biannual event DIFC Art Nights is back for its 13th edition with the theme ‘The Future is Here’. The two-day event will begin today at Gate Village from 6pm onwards. Featuring established and upcoming artists from around the world, the event, in line with its theme, will also display NFTs, digital artworks, and artists’ depiction of what ‘future’ means to them. The free-to-attend event also allows visitors to participate in workshops. March 24–25, from 6pm–10pm.

Abri in Abu Dhabi

UAE’s No.1 award-winning artist Abri will put up a special soul-soothing performance to celebrate Earth Hour on March 26 at Living Room Live, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Doors to the free-to-attend event will open at 7.45pm and guests can enjoy light sips and bites ahead of the performance. At 8.30, the lights will turn off to mark Earth Hour, and only candles will light up the room as Abri takes over with his set. Reservations required to attend, call 02 6560000.

Annual Grandma Day

Grandmothers, gather! All grandmas head to Brunch & Cake today, March 24, to avail a complimentary experience. That’s not all as the grandmas at the venue will also receive flowers and gifts paired with live entertainment throughout the day. Available at all locations of Brunch & Cake.

Fitness Retreat

Fitness enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as world class workout sessions will take place for two days starting Saturday, March 26. The experience, titled ‘Fuel Happening’, also includes entry to Palm Sugar Republic at WET Deck for four hours on Saturday. March 26–27, Dh300 per person. For further details, call 800UFCGYM.

Jazz Garden

Back due to popular demand, the Jazz Garden’s final session will take place on Friday, March 25. Three international live acts will commence at The Square at ISD, Dubai Sports City. The outdoor venue with a garden also features food and beverages. Book tables for four, six, or eight people for Dh100 only, redeemable on food and drinks at the venue.

Celebrate International Waffle Day

This Friday, March 25, celebrate International Waffle Day at Eggspectation, a cafe where a limited-edition Mexican-inspired waffle has been created to satiate your cravings. And, for those feeling savoury, try the Canadian-born Piri Piri Chicken Waffle. Both waffles are priced at Dh49. Available at both Eggspectation branches, JBR and City Walk.

EXPO 2020 DUBAI HIGHLIGHTS

Jason Derulo

In its final days, Expo 2020 Dubai is pulling out all the stops for spectacular music events. Popular singer, songwriter, and dancer Jason Derulo will be performing at the world fair on Friday, March 25 at the Jubilee Stage from 9.30pm. Those who miss him at Expo 2020, fret not as the artist will perform at CUE Lounge, Sheraton Grand Hotel right after. Doors for that event open at 10pm.

Rachelle Ann Go

Filipino singer Rachelle Ann Go is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai! The singer, who is also an international musical theatre actress, will be performing at the world fair’s Jubilee Stage on Saturday, March 26. The two-hour gig will begin at 9pm. Check the Expo website for all the latest updates.

A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman will perform with an impressive musical lineup including Rashid Ali, Udit Narayan, Jonita Gandhi, Vijay Yesudas, Shweta Mohan and Daler Mehndi at Jubilee Park. Concert starts at 7pm tonight. Check for the latest updates on the Expo website.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)