From 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to 'Game of Thrones': Most expensive shows of all time

With the latest release of the 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series, here's a list of shows made with a hefty budget

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:05 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 2:19 PM

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Approximate budget: $89.4 million per episode

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' the prequel to the epic fantasy adventure films from the early 2000s, has surpassed 'Stranger Things' to become the most expensive TV show ever made with a budget of $58.1 million per episode, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is said that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and one of world's richest individuals, personally took interest in the newly released show, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform also paid $250 million to buy the rights to Lord of the Rings. Adding the same, the eight-episode series cost a massive $89.4 million per episode.

The 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is set during the Second Age of Arda in the fictional world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The events in the show take place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings.'

The official synopsis of the show reads, "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Watch the trailer below:

Stranger Things

Approximate budget: $30 million per episode in Season 4

This popular show created by The Duffer Brothers, running since 2016, released its penultimate season earlier this year. Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' is widely recognised as the best season so far with all its storylines, build ups, and the horror that takes over the town of Hawkins. With $30 million per episode, the nine-episode fourth season had a budget of $270 million. It was the most expensive show until 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' took over.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp

Streaming platform: Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

Disney + Marvel Cinematic Universe shows

Approximate budget: $25 million per episode

Streaming platform: Disney+

Shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have created quite the buzz among fans and followers of the franchise. What started in 2008 with 'Iron Man,' is now a multi-phase project with over 30 movies and shows available to binge watch. And, as per reports, all the shows of MCU including 'WandaVision,' 'Loki,' and others are made with a budget of $25 million per episode. It is important to note that most MCU shows that are available on Disney+ have relatively lesser episodes than other big budget shows.

Game of Thrones

Approximate budget: $15 million per episode in Season 8

'Game of Thrones' was one of, if not the best TV show of all time. And to produce top notch content that includes an ensemble cast, CGI, and locations, it goes without saying that the budget was hefty. The first five seasons were made with a budget of $6 million per episode. By Season 6, the budget was $10 million per episode, and in its final season, the budget was $15 million per episode. The show ran from 2011 till 2019.

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner

Streaming platform: HBO

Watch the trailer below:

House of the Dragon

Approximate budget: $20 million per episode

If 'Game of Thrones' was expensive enough, here's another show from HBO - 'House of the Dragon.' Touted as the prequel to the popular show, 'House of the Dragon' focuses on the House of Targaryens, aka, the ancestors of our Mad Queen, Daenarys Targaryen. It takes place around 200 years before 'Game of Thrones.' 'House of the Dragon,' released last month, was reportedly made with a budget of $20 million per episode, becoming HBO's most expensive series to date.

Cast: Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine

Streaming platform: HBO

Watch the trailer below: