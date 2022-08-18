From live concerts to beach outings: Things to do this weekend in UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities around the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 5:57 PM

Faouzia Live

Moroccan-Canadian superstar Faouzia is set to light up the stage at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, the singer-songwriter will perform this weekend live on Sunday, August 21. Faouzia is best known for 'Tears of Gold' and has collaborated with the likes of John Legend and David Guetta so far. Brought to you by Eventify, the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets to the concert are priced at Dh195 onwards, available for purchase from Platinum List, Virgin Tickets, Book My Show, and 800 Tickets.

Traditional Turkish BBQ

Meze at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is inviting guests to indulge in a delectable experience featuring mixed grills with fragrant spices served with cold mezze and warm, freshly cooked bread. Some of the signature favourites include a perfectly Grilled New Zealand Lamb Rack, tender and juicy Lokum Steak as well as fresh Tiger Prawns in Salt. Pair that with picturesque views of the Arabian Sea and tunes of Arabic live entertainment. Available every Saturday from 6pm onwards. Dh268 for two.

Popular Dubai beach re-opens

Following a short summer break, DRIFT Beach Dubai is re-opening this weekend from Saturday, August 20. Guests can head to the popular venue to soak up some sunshine before the season ends. The iconic beach and pool destination also features a pool bar where visitors can relish sundowners, and DRIFT's restaurant where diners can indulge in the freshest Provencal cuisine. All that is paired with live music played by resident DJ Javi. For enquiries and reservations, call 04 315 2200 or email info@driftbeachdubai.com.

Byomkesh Bakshi in cinemas

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi is back, this time in a new avatar in 'Hotyamancha' (Stage of Murder), which is currently playing in UAE cinemas. The new film is set during the 1971 Naxalite uprising in Bengal, India. Based on Sharadindu Bandopadhyay’s incomplete Byomkesh Bakshi story, the movie sees the celebrated private investigator get involved in a story of vengeance when he decides to attend a play at the theatre and becomes witness to a crime unfolding on the stage. As Bakshi digs deep into the case, it opens him to a tripartite story of love, betrayal and infidelity. Cast includes Abir Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, and Sohini Sarkar among others.

Exciting adventure for kids

Abu Dhabi's Bawabat Al Sharq mall has one final surprise for little ones before they bid their summer vacations goodbye. 10 days of non-stop fun begins August 19, from 2pm till 10pm, everyday. The event features fun games, educational and many other immersive back-to-school activities activities where little ones can have the time of their lives. Activities include fossil making and digging, ring throwing, and more. For more details, check out the venue's official Instagram.

Local singer live

Local musician Tarik Omar is set to rock the crowd this Friday in Barsha's The Oak Live. A musician, producer, curator, and DJ, Tarik is known for his floating work between house, funk, disco, techno, African boogie and Brazilian synth jams. The show starts from 8pm onwards, entry is free, and the theme for the night is Deep Electro House.