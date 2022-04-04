From Iftars and Ramadan Market: Things to do this Monday around the UAE

Enjoy the third day of Ramadan with our guide to Iftars and activities around the country

By CT Desk Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM

Suhour at Ramadan Majlis, DWTC

The Ramadan Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre has returned with the finest traditional Arabic cuisine as part of their a la carte menu for Suhour. It features more than 70 dishes from 9pm-3am and till 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. Minimum spend is Dh100 per person.

Iftar at 11 Woodfire

11 Woodfire is inviting diners to enjoy a delicious set menu for Iftar, featuring a variety of food and beverages including a Slow Fire Roasted Lamb Rump and Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake. The dishes, cooked to perfection, are enhanced by the rich flavours of traditional woodfire cooking techniques. From 7pm onwards. Dh220 for two.

Iftar at Roman Lounge

The Terrace at Roman Lounge at Caesars Palace, Dubai is offering an idyllic setting for visitors to view the sunset as they break their fasts. Guests can enjoy flavours of Arabia with a Moroccan Tajine, served with traditional Moroccan bread. Other dishes include Watermelon and Feta salad, Chicken Pastilla and more. Pair all that with live music from an Oud player. From sunset till 10pm.

Engage in family activities and games at Deerfields Mall in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s community shopping centre, Deerfields Mall, is hosting an interactive games night initiative. Families can take part and get a chance to win a share of Dh50,000 until the start of Eid Al Fitr. The games include Scrabble, virtual treasure hunt, and more. Various Iftar and Suhour packages are also available at the mall. For more information, visit the venue’s official website.

Visit the Ramadan Night Market

A night market featuring free daily Iftar tents, majlis lounge areas, kiosks, roaming entertainment, and a play area for kids has been set up at Deira Islands. The free-to-attend Ramadan night market at Souk Al Marfa will take place every night from 8pm-2am during the holy month.

Dubai Sports World invites fitness enthusiasts

This summer, head to Dubai Sports World, an indoor venue at Dubai World Trade Centre providing residents and tourists with multi-sport facilities and action-packed sporting activities. Dubai Sports World is hosting eight popular sports including football, cricket, basketball and more, all under one roof. The venue is open daily between 8am-12am (until 1am during Ramadan), with prices starting from Dh20 depending on the sport and timing. For more information, head to dubaisportsworld.ae.

Iftar Al Malika at Queen Elizabeth 2

Board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 at Dubai’s Port Rashid for an immersive Iftar experience where visitors can indulge in delightful fare of Arabic and international delicacies, live cooking stations, refreshing Ramadan juices, and desserts. Dh175 per person for Iftar buffet. Daily from sunset till 9:30pm. Children under six years dine free. Kids aged between 6 and 12 enjoy a 50 per cent discount.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)