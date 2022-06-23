From Farhan Akhtar's concert to Ripe Market: Top things to attend this weekend in the UAE

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top activities and events in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 12:18 PM

Farhan Akhtar live

Indian actor, singer, and director Farhan Akhtar is making his way to The Agenda, Dubai Media City for a performance this weekend on Saturday, June 25. The event will also see the UAE-based Pakistani band Boys Unplugged, who will kick things off during the show, and DJ Chetas, who will spin his trademark mix of Bollywood tracks with electronic beats. Ticket prices start from Dh99.

Tribute to Whitney

This Saturday, singer Marcia Lynette is paying tribute to the legendary artist Whitney Houston, also known as The Voice. Marcia will perform three electrifying concerts at Theatre by QE2. Visitors will be treated to Whitney’s chart-topping hits like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, Million Dollar Bill and I Will Always Love You among others. Tickets prices start for Dh150.

Barbecue Hangout

Gather up the gang and head to the neighborhood barbecue hangout at Joe’s Backyard, DFC for a home-cooked roast every Sunday. The feast of slow-roasted beef or half roasted chicken comes with Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, and is topped with gravy. Dh195 person with unlimited soft beverages; Dh295 per person with unlimited house beverages. Sundays, from 2-5pm.

Pool Party

Head to SLS Dubai this Saturday for a brand-new weekly pool party where guests can relax and unwind by the pool, sip on beverages from the extensive drinks menu, and devour delicious offerings from the a la carte and barbecue menu. Follow the Duck Pool party also features a magician, and a DJ and drummer for an epic celebration under the sun on the 75th floor. Dh195 for gents, free for ladies. From 2-11pm.

Ripe market

From organic foods and freshly baked break, to a range of home decorations, fresh fashions and artisanal jewellery, there’s everything for everyone at the Ripe Market at The Springs Souk. The free-to-attend pop-up takes place every Saturday, until the end of August.

A comic play

Laugh out loud this Friday at The Junction’s new stage act Creeps. The 90-minute production, directed by Sohaila Kapur and Akansha Goenka, has given a Dubai twist to German playwright Luts Hubner’s humorous story. Ticket prices start from Dh80. Show begins at 7:30pm at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue.