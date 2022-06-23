From Farhan Akhtar's concert to Ripe Market: Top things to attend this weekend in the UAE

The trailer features the sprawling Liwa desert landscape and the Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment2 days ago
Farhan Akhtar live
Indian actor, singer, and director Farhan Akhtar is making his way to The Agenda, Dubai Media City for a performance this weekend on Saturday, June 25. The event will also see the UAE-based Pakistani band Boys Unplugged, who will kick things off during the show, and DJ Chetas, who will spin his trademark mix of Bollywood tracks with electronic beats. Ticket prices start from Dh99.
Tribute to Whitney
This Saturday, singer Marcia Lynette is paying tribute to the legendary artist Whitney Houston, also known as The Voice. Marcia will perform three electrifying concerts at Theatre by QE2. Visitors will be treated to Whitney’s chart-topping hits like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, Million Dollar Bill and I Will Always Love You among others. Tickets prices start for Dh150.
Barbecue Hangout
Gather up the gang and head to the neighborhood barbecue hangout at Joe’s Backyard, DFC for a home-cooked roast every Sunday. The feast of slow-roasted beef or half roasted chicken comes with Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, and is topped with gravy. Dh195 person with unlimited soft beverages; Dh295 per person with unlimited house beverages. Sundays, from 2-5pm.
Pool Party
Head to SLS Dubai this Saturday for a brand-new weekly pool party where guests can relax and unwind by the pool, sip on beverages from the extensive drinks menu, and devour delicious offerings from the a la carte and barbecue menu. Follow the Duck Pool party also features a magician, and a DJ and drummer for an epic celebration under the sun on the 75th floor. Dh195 for gents, free for ladies. From 2-11pm.
Ripe market
From organic foods and freshly baked break, to a range of home decorations, fresh fashions and artisanal jewellery, there’s everything for everyone at the Ripe Market at The Springs Souk. The free-to-attend pop-up takes place every Saturday, until the end of August.
A comic play
Laugh out loud this Friday at The Junction’s new stage act Creeps. The 90-minute production, directed by Sohaila Kapur and Akansha Goenka, has given a Dubai twist to German playwright Luts Hubner’s humorous story. Ticket prices start from Dh80. Show begins at 7:30pm at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue.
The trailer features the sprawling Liwa desert landscape and the Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment2 days ago
A zoomer's take on social media and the virtual world
Entertainment2 days ago
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, here’s a look at B-town celebs who practice it
Entertainment2 days ago
The poster shows Ranbir in an unkempt beard and shaggy, flowing hair
Entertainment2 days ago
Acknowledge all the dads in your life with our guide to the best offers and gifts for Father's Day, celebrated in the UAE on June 21
Entertainment3 days ago
The megastar shared a cryptic picture on Instagram feature SRK
Entertainment4 days ago
The upcoming season will explore all interweaved love stories
Entertainment4 days ago
The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon
Entertainment4 days ago