From Erik Santos concert to Spring camps: Things to do this Monday in the UAE

Kids Club
Spring break is here and so are all the offers and activities for the little ones. Mirdif Club at City Centre Mirdif is hosting a spring camp till April 8, filled with creative, intellectual, and fitness activities for children. Hip-hop, photography, shirt printing are among many other activities in the camp starting today. From 10am–2pm. Dh175 per day; Dh750 per week; Dh1,425 for two weeks. Ages: 4-9.
Spring camp in RAK
Treat your little ones to fun-filled and educational activities at Treehouse Spring Camp by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Activities include recycled art, weaving and stitching, yoga, beach games and access to the swimming pool. Dh485 per child for one week, Dh110 Day Pass (both include all snacks and lunch). From 9.30am–6pm. Offer valid till April 15.
Beach Boot Camp
Drift Beach Dubai is coming together with RAISE Fitness & Wellness and fitness gear brand Ukiyo to host an exclusive ‘Beach Boot Camp’. The session focuses on building strength, increasing mobility and flexibility followed by a healthy breakfast. Today, from 8am–10am. Dh195 per person.
Erik Santos concert
Prince of pop Erik Santos is coming to the Expo 2020 Dubai as part of Expo Street Music. Other well-known Filipino artists including Shanti Dope and Jason Dy will also be joining the pop singer at the world fair’s Sustainability Plaza. Today, March 28, from 8.30pm onwards.
Try a new modern Chinese menu
Chinese and pan-Asian restaurant China Bistro, operating in multiple locations across the UAE, is serving its new menu inspired from traditional recipes for a modern audience. Some of the new items on the menu include Zing Ping Spring Rolls and Edamame with Truffle Oil. Diners can avail a 10 per cent discount during their visit to China Bistro (all outlets).
