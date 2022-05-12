From comedy shows to murder mysteries: What's happening this weekend in the UAE

Comedians Russell Peters, Vir Das and others are slated to perform over the weekend as part of Dubai Comedy Festival

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 11:12 AM

Solve a Murder Mystery

Visit California in the 1930s at Flashback Speakeasy Bar and Lounge where a night of music, food, and crime-solving awaits visitors. Help settle a century-old homicide as you dress in your 1930s’ attire and gather clues and hints from the immersive characters and the room where Broadway Guido Corleone was murdered. The show and dinner is priced at Dh299 for soft package, Dh380 for house package, and Dh550 for bubbly package. Every Thursday, from 8pm till 11pm. Reservations required.

Act Your Age with Russell Peters

Russell Peters is set to take centre-stage at Dubai’s The Agenda tonight. Tickets for his Act Your Age World Tour start at Dh200 and can be purchased at ticketmasteruae.ae. As part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, the Canadian comedian will deliver his hilarious takes on cancel culture, ageing and the current state of the world. Doors open at 8pm, the show begins 9pm.

Be a part of Vir Das’ The Wanted Tour

One of India’s most famous comedians is returning to Dubai to give fans a jolly good ribbing when he takes to the stage this Friday. Prepare for an evening of laughs as actor-comedian Vir Das, unleashes his witty and satirical brand of humour at The Wanted Tour that’s taking place at The Agenda at Dubai Media City as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival. Friday, May 13. Doors open at 8pm, show starts from 9pm. Ticket prices start from Dh150. Guests attending the show must be over the age of 16.

Watch Tyga live

American rapper Tyga is all set to rock the stage at Soho Garden Meydan tonight at 11pm. Joined by returning favourite DJ Kendrick Chance, the rapper will dish out his chart-topping singles like Taste, Swish and The Motto. And as you tune in to Tyga’s rhymes, you can also enjoy delicious food and beverages at the dining destination. Visit sohogardendxb.com for more information.

Practice Hatha Yoga Flow by The Pool

Practice balancing solar and lunar energy at The Pool at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse for a session of Hatha Yoga Flow with RAISE this Friday. The class, led by Yuliia Korol, helps participants find balance without excesses and overbalances in any direction. Dh120 per person, 7am-8am, followed by a detox juice post workout from Isola.

Join Jo Koy’s Funny is Funny World Tour

Popular American comedian Jo Koy is heading to Dubai as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour on Saturday, May 14. Presented by Blu Blood, the gig will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets for the show are limited and start from Dh180. Available for purchase from BookMyShow, PlatinumList, Dubai Calendar, and the venue’s official website. The show will begin at 9pm.

Watch Mayweather fight on top of Burj Al Arab

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Anderson Silva are set to star in a never-before fight-card that will take place on the Burj Al Arab Helipad in Dubai. The Hollywood-style spectacle, which is scheduled to be held on May 14, is part of ‘The Global Titan Fight Series’ that will also feature former world champion in two weight classes, Badou Jack, and several promising fighters. Tickets to the world’s first NFT sporting event can be purchased online from the Global Titan website.

Check out Theatre of Digital Art’s new show

The Theatre of Digital Art’s new Digital Extravaganza exhibition starts May 13. Do you wonder what the future looks like? Do you find yourself contemplating the infinite possibilities of space and time? Embark on an immersive multi-sensory journey at this new exhibition. ToDA has called on artists globally to showcase their talents through projects that traverse alternate realities and dimensions. The exhibition will take visitors on a fairytale to unknown lands across planet Earth and in other galaxies through the Metaverse gallery. Dh100 per adult, Dh50 per child up to 12 years of age. ToDA, Souk Madinat Jumeirah.