From brunches to fitness classes: Top places to visit this Saturday in the UAE

56-year-old actor unveils the first motion poster of his forthcoming film Pathaan
Entertainment5 days ago
Summer brunch
Homegrown casual dining restaurant Barbecue Delights is inviting diners for a brunch featuring over 30 dishes. The new summer brunch includes a variety of continental and south Asian favourites including soups & salads, BBQ and seafood dishes, and extensive dessert options. Available every Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30-3pm. Dh59 at Ibn Battuta; Dh69 at JBR.
Summer workouts
This summer, stay productive with BARE DXB’s Summer Class Pack which offers 3 classes to use within 7 days for just Dh265. Top instructors will work with you to help you achieve and maintain your dream body through intense and effective workouts. Book your Summer Class Pack at bare.fitness.
New Arabic menu
Pan-Arabian restaurant Mizmah, located at Grand Mercure Dubai Airport, has launched a captivating new menu for the season featuring the best of local cuisine curated by Chef Mustafa and Chef Rustamjon. The dishes on the menu are a fusion of Arabic and Turkish cuisines and are inspired by the chef’s cultures.
Ripe Market
Ripe Market at The Springs Souk has everything for everyone. From organic foods and freshly baked break, to a range of home decorations, fresh fashions and artisanal jewellery, visitors can check out several products at the free-to-attend pop-up which takes place every Saturday until the end of August, from 10am till 10pm.
Pool brunch
Ginger Moon at W - Dubai, Mina Seyahi is inviting guests for Luna Brunch, a Saturday night feast that sets the soundtrack for a perfect evening in the city’s summer season. Resident DJs will take to the decks to spin the hottest sounds and will keep the celebrations next to the pool going until late even as guests indulge in an eclectic menu. Every Saturday, 6:30-11pm. Pool open till late.
Fitness Classes
Take some time off and get your fitness in check at NRG Fitness, which is offering 20 classes for just Dh1399. Visitors will train with expert trainers at classes of their choice. Classes include NRG Lift, NRG Burn, NRG Lift and Burn, NRG Bounce, NRG Power among others. For more information, visit nrgfitness.me.
