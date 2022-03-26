From beach parties to staycations: Things to do this Saturday in the UAE

Enjoy your Saturday with our guide to the best events/activities around town

By CT Desk Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 10:16 AM

DJ Charlie Sloth in town

One of Dubai’s best rooftop lounges, The Penthouse is hosting weekly parties every Saturday night from 9pm until late. The evening will feature best local and international DJ talents, as well as surprise guest appearances from international stars. Charlie Sloth, Europe’s #1 Urban DJ and radio host will be flying in to perform live as well.

Shop Raw Mango

Contemporary Indian fashion brand Raw Mango will be exhibiting their latest collections at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. The two-day exhibition will begin today. Open to all, the event will run from 11am till 7pm on both days.

House Tunes at Beach Party

Popular international DJs Mahmut Orhan and Burak Yeter are spinning the best of house tunes at Bohemia at Beach by FIVE, tonight from 1pm. Dh200 general access for ladies including three drinks. Dh300 general access for gents. High tables from Dh2,500 minimum spend (up to four guests). Cabanas from Dh5,000 minimum spend (up to six guests). VIP tables from Dh6,000 minimum spend (up to 10 guests).

A spy adventure for the kids

Dubai’s experimental play museum OliOli has launched Mission OliOli, a spy adventure for kids aged 4 and above. It features interactive challenges and puzzles to solve and more. Entry to Mission OliOli is included in OliOli’s Standard PLUS ticket priced at Dh146 for 1 child (4 to 16 years old) + 1 Adult.

Enjoy a family staycation

Spring break is here, and so are all the exciting offers for families and friends. The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina has announced brand-new staycation offers from March 26, Saturday. One of the offers is available with 25 per cent discount on both rooms and F&B. Valid for a family of 2 adults, it includes breakfast in Mina’s Kitchen, half-day mid-week camp for children with various activities, a 50-minute spa treatment per stay, unlimited Jungle Bay water park access and a lot more. For more information on the offers, check out their website.

Celebrate Earth Hour

This Saturday, celebrate Earth Hour with a unique candle-lit dinner at Grills@Chill’O. The Mediterranean restaurant at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche features a sustainable set menu with a variety of dishes. On from 8.30pm. Dh175 per person, including mineral water.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)