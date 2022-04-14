From Art Workshops to Book Sales: What's happening this weekend in the UAE

Enjoy your weekend with our guide to some of the best Iftars and activities around the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 3:58 PM

Ramadan Market

Starting tonight, Yas Bay Abu Dhabi’s first-ever pop-up event to mark Ramadan will be active. Yas Bay Waterfront Nights is free to attend and visitors can enjoy live entertainment at the outdoor market running daily from 8pm till late. A traditional Oud player will perform for an hour every evening from 10.30pm. Visitors can also enjoy savoury bites and treats available at the venue.

Unlimited Iftar Set Menu

Quirky Bollywood-themed restaurant Bol Gappa is inviting visitors to taste authentic Indian flavours through their unlimited Iftar set menu featuring salad, dates, a choice of beverage, main course, and classic Indian desserts. Priced at Dh59, it is available from sunset till 8.30pm throughout Ramadan.

Art Workshop

Head to the Mall of the Emirates this weekend to find your creative expression through unique artistic exercises. You can also create your own abstract art pieces in this workshop. Teens are allowed in this two-hour workshop for adults priced at Dh300. Friday, April 15 at 6pm. Saturday, April 16 at 11am.

Jason Manford show

Popular comedian Jason Manford is heading to Dubai for a special one-off gig. The British stand-up sensation will perform his popular Like Me show on Friday, April 15 at the Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach on JBR. A much loved comedian in Britain, Jason is famous for several TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, The One Show and A Question of Sport.

Easter Party

Children of all age groups can take part in Louna’s fun-packed Easter Party featuring various activities like Egg Hunt, Arts & Crafts Workshop, Meet & Greet with colourful Easter characters, and a musical party. Taking place on April 15 and 16, tickets for the Louna Easter Party are priced at Dh150 per child + one adult free (every additional adult ticket is Dh150). The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates.

Book Sale

The world’s biggest book sale is currently underway at Dubai Studio City. Entry to the third edition of the 11-day book sale is free and visitors can get discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 80 per cent off the recommended retail price. From 10am till 2am.

Iftar at COYA

Peruvian restaurant in Abu Dhabi COYA has brought out a set menu for the month of Ramadan. Priced at Dh219, the special menu features Peruvian dishes that combine influences from Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish cultures. Guests can break their fasts with these unique offerings, available daily until 7.30pm.

Ramadan Photo Walk

This Ramadan, take a stroll through Karama, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, with your cameras. During the Photo Walk, participants will be led by an expert guide who will help aspiring photographers hone their street photography skills as they capture the authentic Ramadan experience in Old Dubai. End the three-hour workshop with a cup of tandoori chai along with snapshots of the bustling neighbourhood. Saturday, April 16. Buy your tickets on gulfphotoplus.com from Dh295. Meeting point is Pizza Hut opposite Centrepoint, Karama at 8pm.

Easter Brunch

Indulge in Portuguese flavours this Easter at Tasca’s Pascoa Na Brunch. Atop the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, the family-friendly brunch will take place on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. Guests will be served a set menu comprising chef José Avillez’s most celebrated dishes. The three-course sharing-style menu’s unmissable highlights include the Tempura Cod Cake served with a garlic and lemon emulsion, olives and Lyo raspberry; the Wagyu Tartare with truffles, mustard and pickles; Chouriço Assado & Migas, delicious grilled veal chorizo served with crunchy bread, and the flavourful Roasted Lamb Shoulder, served with raisins rice. Dh700 per adult, including bubbly. Dh500 per adult including grape. Dh400 per adult including beverages. Dh200 per child aged 4-11. Children under 4 dine free. From 12.30pm till 6pm.

Floristry workshop

Led by Maison Des Fluers’ expert team of florists, a special floristry workshop is taking place at Dubai Design District this weekend. Participants will learn how to create their own floral arrangement in a customised d3, Maison Des Fleurs box. Fresh flowers, tools, and materials are included. Attendance is limited to 10 participants, so book your spot on the d3 website. Saturday, April 16 from 9.30pm till 11pm. Dubai Design District, Building 7.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com).