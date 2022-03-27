From Anne-Marie, Ne-Yo concerts to Fashion Week: Things to do this Sunday in the UAE

Embrace the final day of the weekend with our guide to fun-filled events/activities in town

By CT Desk Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 1:04 AM

Anne-Marie concert

Popular global artist Anne-Marie, famous for Rockabye, Friends, and many more, is coming to Dubai, the first stop in her new "Dysfunctional" World Tour. She will perform at Global Village's Main Stage tonight from 9pm onwards. Entry is included with the Global Village ticket that costs Dh15 (online purchase) and Dh20 (gate purchase). Visitors can attend the concert on a first come, first served basis.

Fashion Week

Middle East Fashion Week’s (MEFW) inaugural fashion week is currently taking place in Dubai at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, from today till March 29. Guests can expect the ultimate fashion experience during the three-day extravaganza where all are welcome to network with fashion enthusiasts or simply chill in the fashion lounge in between shows. Today's shows will see fashion from Atelie Zuhra, Sol by Irena Soprano, and Amelia Casablanca. To attend, please register on: middleeastfashionweek.org/register-fashion-week/

A treat for fried chicken lovers

Casual dining joint BRD By Slab has reopened at a new location in Al Safa Park Complex, Dubai. The hub for fried chicken lovers, BRD is a home-grown concept by Chef Omar Rodriguez. The restaurant would make for a fine place if you’re craving chicken as it’s menu features delicious chicken sandos, tenders, wings, and fries.

Oyster-full evening

Head to Hudson Tavern at Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, for an evening filled with bubbly and freshly shucked oysters. The New York-inspired tavern serves up this experience which includes half a dozen oysters and a bottle of fizz for Dh175 per person. Every Sunday, from 6pm to 9pm.

Meet Blippi

Kids can now watch their favourite YouTube show and character “Blippi” on the big screens. Blippi: The Musical on the Big Screen is playing in the UAE in both English and Arabic. You can also meet Blippi at his dance party at Expo 2020 Dubai. On Sunday, the star will be at Sun Stage and Jubilee Stage at 3pm and 4.30pm respectively.

Colombian dance performance at Expo 2020 Dubai

Experience Colombian culture this Sunday at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. Visitors will be treated to a 45-minute Colombian show featuring stunning choreography, traditional music and theatre. From 6pm onwards.

Walk for awareness

A one-day charitable initiative titled “Walk for Awareness” in Al Safa Park, Dubai will bring together more than 400 families and children. It aims to raise awareness about the People of Determination, especially those with autism and Down syndrome. Today, 9am-1pm. Register for the free-to-attend event at eventbrite.co.uk/walkforawarenessforpeopleofdetermination

Ne-Yo at Expo 2020 Dubai

R&B icon and Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo who gave us memorable hits like Miss Independent and Because Of You, will perform on the Jubilee Stage today from 9:30pm onwards.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)