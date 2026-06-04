Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow on AI: 'There are so many questions'

Former Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently reunited for Variety's Actors on Actors series, where they reflected on their decades-long friendship, shared memories from the hit sitcom, and discussed the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Speaking about AI's growing influence in entertainment, Kudrow said she believes the technology still has limitations despite its rapid development.

"I feel like we're going to learn a lot about what doesn't work, and that there will be some aspects of it that will be really helpful," she said. "And I think an audience will always let you know what works for them and what doesn't work for them."

Kudrow added that younger audiences are often able to spot AI-generated content more easily.

"Right now, just as actors, I think we're safe, because young people can tell so much better than I can tell what's an AI-generated human," she said.

Aniston agreed, revealing that she is regularly sent AI-generated images and videos that some people mistakenly believe are real.

"The amount of things that I get sent from people who think that it's actually me, and it's so clearly not," she said.

The actress described AI as largely unfamiliar territory and said there is still much to learn about its long-term impact.

"It's such uncharted territory, and I think we have to learn about it. It feels like it's already grown into this 900-headed monster. We don't understand enough about it," Aniston said.

Kudrow noted that Aniston has been making an effort to better understand the technology.

"I know you. You've probably looked and tried to learn about it," Kudrow told her.

"I want to learn more. I want to understand what this is, because there are just so many questions," Aniston replied.

Meanwhile, Kudrow has been working on the third and final season of The Comeback, which she co-wrote with creator Michael Patrick King. The upcoming season will conclude the story of sitcom actress Valerie Cherish.

Aniston is set to return as news anchor Alex Levy in the fifth season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.