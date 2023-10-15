Freezing frames: This engineer-turned-photographer captures Bollywood celebrities on their wedding day

Siddharth Sharma has photographed weddings of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, and more

By Rashmi Gopal Rao Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 3:15 PM

It was yet another fairy tale wedding in Bollywood last month as popular actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadda in Udaipur. The couple released the first set of their wedding pictures and the stunning imagery, dreamy aesthetics and breathtaking, candid shots has had everyone mesmerised and wanting for more. And the man behind these picture-perfect moments is Siddharth Sharma, founder and director, House On The Clouds. Siddharth is an engineer by education and a computer science brain who had a flourishing career in IT before he took up wedding photography. Well, here is more on this multi-talented, multi-faceted personality and his interesting journey.

Early Passion for Capturing Aesthetics, Expressions and Concepts

Armed with a degree in engineering, Siddharth moved to the US and was working in the IT sector till 2012. Despite his technical background, he always had an eye for detail and enjoyed capturing nuanced moments. "Winters in the US was a season characterized by early sunsets and very few outdoor activities. Since I was alone and had a lot of free time, I started playing around with conceptual photography within the confines of my tiny room,” said Siddharth Sharma. Realising that a career in IT was not really his calling, he moved back to India in 2012.

It was sheer serendipity that a friend of his requested him to capture his wedding in 2014. "Even though I was not a professional photographer at that time, I guess he asked me because I had a DSLR! I am generally quite introverted and my initial thought was that I would not enjoy the entire wedding atmosphere. But surprisingly, filming my friend's wedding that year ended up being a delightful and cinematic experience. It was an interfaith wedding with unique challenges and remains a cherished memory till date,” said the 41-year-old.

The feedback Siddharth received after posting those pictures on social media was unprecedented and tremendous to say the least. "I bagged my first paid wedding photography project in 2015. For the next two years, I balanced my IT career with weekend photography jobs. I had decided that I would only switch careers if I could use photography to double my yearly IT salary. And just a one month before my own wedding in 2016 it happened; since then, there has been no looking back," added Siddharth.

Documenting Unique Moments

Siddharth’s firm House On The Clouds which is based in Mumbai and Bengaluru, specialises in providing photography and filmmaking services, with a primary focus on weddings. According to Siddharth, a good photographer needs to have an intuitive mind, a curious eye and the ability to innovate and adapt. "Personally, I believe that cultivating a curious eye is paramount in my line of work. This curiosity, combined with my technical expertise, enables me to capture the essence and beauty of every moment," quipped Siddharth.

He also adds that he and his team adopt a constantly evolving, avant-garde approach to wedding photography and films. "I know how important these events are and the dreams they represent. Hence my team and I embrace the chaos and beauty of weddings with our artistic approach. I adore the relentless pursuit of excellence and the profound exploration of the relationships and emotions that make up each couple's journey. As they say the devil is in the details; therefore, the focus on little things enables me to capture those ephemeral moments. These moments are impossible to duplicate and this exclusive quality makes each photograph an ode to the beauty and sincerity of the occasion” said Siddharth.

Over the years, House On The Clouds has worked with innumerable couples to document their unique moments at weddings all over the world. In addition to photographing weddings, they have also worked on exclusive projects with illustrious companies and visionaries like Torani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosala, Kama Ayurveda, Falguni Shane and Arpita Mehta.

Celebrity Weddings Galore

Siddharth’s team has worked on several celebrity weddings with some of the recent ones being like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra, Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray, and most recently the engagement and wedding ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Each of them has been a special experience. “It is really fascinating to observe how celebrities, especially actors who often portray various characters on-screen, aspire to showcase their true selves on their special day. Everything, from their choice of attire to their hair and makeup, is a reflection of their genuine essence, allowing them to authentically celebrate their love,” said Siddharth.

While Kiara and Siddharth's wedding had several special moments, photographing Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was again an unforgettable experience for the team. “Spending a remarkable seven days with the couple, recording each occasion and celebration, was a first for us. As a result, we formed a special bond that went beyond our shared professional interests. We are incredibly happy and glad to have been a small part of their adventure while documenting their special moments with our camera,” quipped Siddharth.

Dubai: A Favourite Destination

For Siddharth, Dubai remains one of his much-loved locations for photography and he finds himself here at least twice a year. "The array of gorgeous sights, including the breathtaking Hatta mountains and the alluring desert, offers a vast variety of backdrops for our work. Additionally, lavish locations for our photo shoots include Dubai's extravagant buildings like Al Seef and The Palm. We have enjoyed working with amazing couples during our travels, including Geetansha and Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder of OYO Rooms. We keep returning to Dubai because of its distinctive blend of opulent settings and pristine surroundings,” added Siddharth.

Looking Ahead

With a passion to explore new avenues, Siddharth believes in diversification with a goal to venture into various photography and film genres while embracing a broader creative spectrum. His future aspirations include engaging in international projects, travelling to new locations and soaking in new cultures and perspectives. He also intends to foray into the realm of commercials and music videos. Work for him is his passion and travelling, meeting new people and witnessing eclectic cultures is what keeps him going. During his free time, Siddharth loves spending time with his two daughters and wife. “Family time for me is non-negotiable and something I deeply value and enjoy,” concluded the man with the midas touch.