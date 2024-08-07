Free things to do with the kids in UAE

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:25 PM

Forget staycations and embrace the playcation this year. Check in with the kids at this Lego-themed resort before September 30, and you are in for a treat: (up to two kids under 12) kids can stay, play and eat breakfast for free. You’ll also gain entry to a pool party with games and activities called the Summer Splash Fest event, which runs until August 25. Thinking of staying a while? You won’t run out of things to do, because if you stay one night, you get access to the Legoland Dubai Resort theme park or water park. If yours is a two-night stay, you’ll get full access to any two parks at Dubai Parks & Resorts. And a three-night stay shall get you access to all the parks at Dubai Parks & Resorts. What did we tell you? It’s time to play. Visit legoland.com to book your room.

Atlantis The Palm

Whether you are looking to relax and recharge or just for some adventure-laden moments with the kiddos, this hotel has something for you. From splashing around with dolphins to racing down slides in the world’s largest waterpark, Aquaventure, and marvelling at the sheer variety of marine life at The Lost Chambers Aquarium, you’ll find yourself quite entertained. Taking the young ones along? It’s an economical choice; those enjoying the hotel’s hospitality before September 30 will find their kids stay and dine for free on bed and breakfast or half-board package. Visit atlantis.com to book an adventure.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa

Looking for a bird’s-eye view of Dubai? Step into the elevator of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. And bring the kids; those below seven can walk on to the observation deck, At The Top, at the 124th and 125th floors for free when they are accompanied by two paying adults. The offer is valid until August 31. Prices begin at Dh99.

Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

Follow in the footsteps of the one and only Deadpool, or Ryan Reynolds if you prefer, with a trip to Yas Island. He’s the Chief Island Officer of this tourist hotspot. The offer – valid until September 30 – will ensure one child under 12 gets in free with every paying adult. This lucky kid will also get to play for free at the Yas Island theme parks, eat for free, and go karting free with every session booked by the parents at Yas Marina Circuit. Book your trip by visiting yasisland.com.

La Perle For an acrobatic extravaganza of epic proportions, join the audience at La Perle. The best part? For every paying adult, a child gets complimentary entry. The permanent show at Al Habtoor City combines tech with action to create a heart-pumping show fit for the whole family. Tickets for adults start at Dh164, and can be booked by visiting laperle.com AYA Universe Some of the best memories we make with our parents is when we go exploring. Take your child (under 12) to Aya Universe, place where you step into a whole new world. With 12 themed rooms that meld art with projection crafting immersive experiences, this is a must-visit. Tickets start at Dh135. Go to aya-universe.com to get your ticket to a new place. ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare's 'King Lear' Actor Yash to start shooting for 'Toxic'