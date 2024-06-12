E-Paper

Frank Grillo signs up for 'Werewolves' movie

Horror thriller expected to release later this year

By ANI

US actor Frank Grillo. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM

Actor Frank Grillo is all set to be seen in Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group's horror-thriller Werewolves, reports Deadline.

The production houses are planning to release the film in theatres on December 6.


In Werewolves, a supermoon occurrence activates a dormant gene in every human on earth, transforming anybody who enters the moonlight into a werewolf for one night. Chaos erupts, and about a billion people die. A year later, the Supermoon is returning.

Katrina Law, Ilfenesh Hadera, James Michael Cummings and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in the movie. Directed by Steven C Miller, the script is written by Matthew Kennedy.


