Four times Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made her mark on global front

The popular actress celebrated her 37th birthday on January 5

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 7:19 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 7:23 PM

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as her 15-year-long professional journey is enough to speak about the stature of the actress. The Bollywood diva celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday.

Deepika has undoubtedly helped put India on the global map, especially in the year 2022. As she turned a year older on Thursday, let's take a look at all the moments she held her head high and made India proud!

1. First-ever ticket to Hollywood

In 2017, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone surprised everyone with her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She played the character of Serena Unger, which put her under the international spotlight.

2. Met Gala debut

Apart from making her Hollywood debut in 2017, Deepika also made her debut at Met Gala in the same year. She unleashed her stylish avatar at the international gala with a bang. She donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown which featured a slit at the side, a deep V-neckline, and embellishments spread all over on straps and the train.

3. Represented India at Cannes 2022 as a jury member

AFP

It's a moment of pride for all Indians when Deepika represented the nation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as one of the jury members. She was the only Indian amongst the eight-member jury of the international competition.

4. First Indian to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

AFP

Deepika became the first person from India to unveil the FIFA trophy. In December 2022, she escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from that, she also has The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan and director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn in her kitty.

Deepika Padukone's Project K's first look poster

Makers of the upcoming Pan India film Project K unveiled the first poster of the Bollywood diva Deepika on the occasion of her birthday.

In the orange and red poster, Deepika's silhouette was seen as she posed against the sun, presumably on the top of a mountain hill.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.