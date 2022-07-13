'Four More Shots Please!' wraps shooting of third season

This season of the show has been shot extensively across South Mumbai, Punjab, and now the lakeside of Milan, Italy

By ANI Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 5:13 PM

The third season of Four More Shots Please! has been one of the most anticipated original series in the longest. With the show running high on anticipation from fans across the country, there's some more good news for followers of the show. Creator-showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy has wrapped the shoot of the last leg of the third season in Italy.

This only means one thing; fans are closer to being treated to the third season of Four More Shots Please!. This season of the show has been shot extensively across South Mumbai, Punjab, and now the lakeside of Milan, Italy.

Speaking about this last leg of the shoot, Rangita said, “The fandom around Four More Shots Please has humbled and inspired us. Season 3 is by far, our most personal season of the show. You met the girls in season 1, you saw them struggle, falter and pick themselves and each other up in season 2, season 3 will bring you the closest you’ve ever been to them, to their core, to their sisterhood. This is a very, very special season for us. We shot through multiple lockdowns in the pandemic, braved a new way of working on set and off and it’s just a pleasure to let every follower of the show know that we are at that last leg of bringing Anjana, Damini, Siddhi, and Umang right back into your lives and we couldn’t be more excited to do so!”

Four More Shots Please! was renewed for Season 3 in May 2020, just days after the second season of the show was released. The show is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. It revolves around the life of four independent girls who happen to be friends. The show narrates the story of their hardships in life and also how they support each other in all circumstances.