James Bond may have a licence to kill, but apparently, he also needs a reminder to have a little fun. And who better to offer that advice than someone who has walked in 007's shoes himself?

As news broke yesterday that Robert Pattinson is set to trade Gotham's dark streets for the world of fast cars and dangerous missions, former Bond actor George Lazenby had a few words of wisdom for his successor.

The 87-year-old actor, who played James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, took to Instagram on November 16 to welcome Pattinson following the announcement that he would succeed Daniel Craig as the new 007.

"Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world," he said in the video. "But remember to enjoy yourself."

Of course, he couldn't resist slipping in a little Bond humour. "Let's see if you'll have [your] 'this never happened to the other fella' moment," he added. "All the best mate, George."

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Lazenby was taking a trip down memory lane, all the way back to 1969, when he became the second actor to portray James Bond in the official film franchise.

Takg over from Sean Connery, who had already established himself as the face of 007, was no small task. But Lazenby managed to acknowledge the change with a rather memorable line in the opening sequence of On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

"This never happened to the other fellow," he said, in what became one of the franchise's most famous fourth-wall-breaking moments.

Interestingly, the line wasn't originally written as a grand reference. According to the official James Bond website, it came from an on-set joke after stuntmen told Lazenby that Connery never worked weekends. His response, "That never happened to the other fellow eh?", eventually made its way into the film.

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, is set to direct the upcoming James Bond film, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

Villeneuve, who has also worked with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three, welcomed the actor to the franchise, saying, “He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

While the film's title remains under wraps, it's expected to arrive in cinemas in 2028. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

While the film's title remains under wraps, it is expected to hit cinemas in 2028. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.

But if Lazenby's advice is anything to go by, perhaps the most important thing is not to get too caught up in the pressure of being the next 007. After all, even James Bond deserves to enjoy himself.