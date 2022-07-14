Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirms he's dating Bollywood star Sushmita Sen

The businessman shares photos of holiday with the actress

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022

A social media post by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announcing his relationship with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has gone viral.

The business man shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

As soon as rumours of their marriage started doing the rounds, Modi promptly responded to clarify that they are not yet married. He confirmed that they are only dating.

“Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he wrote in his post.

Going by his post, we guess they could be tying the knot in the future.

Miss Universe 1994 winner Sushmita Sen has never been married and she is a mother to two girls that she adopted. The actress, earlier this month, in a TV talk show, revealed why she didn’t get married. "I had met some very interesting men in my life but the only reason I never got married is because they were a let-down," Sen told the host.

Lalit Modi's wife, Minal, died in December 2018, at the age of 64 due to cancer.

