Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is now a Dubai resident

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, best known for his quick bouncers and deliveries that bamboozled batters across all formats of the game in his stellar career, is now a Dubai resident.

The cricketer made the announcement on Instagram, posting a series of photographs and videos. Going by them, his family is clearly loving life in the Emirate.

"What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger... Dubai is now home," the Australian fast bowler, who has more than 700 wickets in all forms of cricket, wrote.

The photographs he posted included vignettes of Dubai in all its glory: be it the Burj Khalifa, the lush golf courses of the city or a camel ride in the desert, Lee seems to have ticked most boxes.

"New opportunities, great people, plenty of family time and a lifestyle that’s pretty hard to beat. We’ve honestly loved every minute of it," Lee, who starred in the 2015 Australian rom com unIndian with Tannishtha Chatterjee, added.

"The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it’s the people you meet along the way that really make it," Lee, who formed a fearsome bowling attack alongside Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie in the first decade of the new millennium, said.

On this count, Binga, as Lee is fondly known, isn't alone. Be it Hollywood celebrities, Bollywood stars, prominent businessmen or achievers across all walks of life, Dubai is an obvious choice to lead a fulfilling life for many. The city offers safety, a vibrant cosmopolitan culture, and is at the forefront of global innovation.

Lee retired from international cricket in 2012, after injuries plagued the tail-end of his 13-year-long career. In December last year, he joined an elite group of cricketers when he entered the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

His association with the UAE runs deep. Late last month, the cricketing legend was appointed as the global ambassador of the real estate conglomerate Danube Group.

The former cricketer, best known for his stirring performances on the field, be it in the Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy or even the Indian Premier League, however, reiterated that he will always be an Australian at heart. "We’ll always be proud to call Australia home and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built there. That will never change."