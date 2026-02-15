For Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, it's life as usual at 60

Tall, dark, handsome and super fit. Words that best describe Milind Soman. From modelling and acting to fitness and wellness, Soman has come a long way and impressed everyone with his super-toned physique. Currently immersed in his role as a fitness and wellness guru, we caught up with him to talk about his passions and what drives him today.

“I love being fit. I like to enjoy my life and to make the most of my life, I like to be healthy and super fit,” he starts. Soman's story is one of transformation, discipline, and passion. From being a top model (remember the iconic pop song Made in India and the infamous advertisement with model Madhu Sapre?) to becoming a fitness icon, he's living his best life ever.