For Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, it's life as usual at 60

Currently immersed in his role as a fitness and wellness guru, he talks about his passions and what drives him today

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Feb 2026, 1:31 PM
Tall, dark, handsome and super fit. Words that best describe Milind Soman. From modelling and acting to fitness and wellness, Soman has come a long way and impressed everyone with his super-toned physique. Currently immersed in his role as a fitness and wellness guru, we caught up with him to talk about his passions and what drives him today.

“I love being fit. I like to enjoy my life and to make the most of my life, I like to be healthy and super fit,” he starts. Soman's story is one of transformation, discipline, and passion. From being a top model (remember the iconic pop song Made in India and the infamous advertisement with model Madhu Sapre?) to becoming a fitness icon, he's living his best life ever. 

