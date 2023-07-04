Food Review: Cucina serves authentic Italian taste with feel-good vibes

The trattoria at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeriah is a cosy neighbourhood eatery serving the best of Italian cuisine

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 5:25 PM

Perfect is sitting with beautiful people and food. These are some wise words on display at the official website for Cucina, an Italian restaurant in Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Cucina assures the 50 per cent of the 'perfect' with its servings using the best of Italian ingredients. You can enjoy an early morning coffee at the espresso bar, or even indulge in some hand-made pasta, daily specials, signature home-made, and healthy pan-fried pizza. All dishes come packed with authentic Italian taste. And if you decide to take some home and indulge in some DIY cooking sessions, the venue is brimming with fresh produce and premium Italian products, many of which are available to purchase.

For those with a sweet tooth, the eatery also stores an in-house ice cream parlour and dessert bar. Gelateria by Cucina offers a vibrant selection of impeccably smooth and delectably flavoured gelato. The menu includes a range of standout savoury flavours that are truly indulgent, such as the lusciously rich limoncello and caviar, the aromatic San Marzano tomato infused with fragrant basil olive oil, and the creamy gorgonzola paired with walnut and aged balsamic.

More importantly, the eatery is brimming with feel-good vibes featuring a cosy setting and ambiance. Overall, the trattoria is a rustic, contemporary-chic restaurant that fuses old-school Italian charm with a modern edge.

We tried its menu and left the place satiated, already thinking of our next visit to indulge in some of the best Italian servings in town.

The Cucina menu comprises antipasti (appetizers), zuppa (soups), insalate (salads), secondi (mains), contorni (sides), and beverages.

Our culinary expedition started off with Carpaccio di Manzo - thinly sliced wagyu beef, garden lettuce, parmesan, honey dressing, and black truffle. While the dish is great entirely on its own, we found it is so much better with a chunk of one of the many breads that are served.

From the selection of pizzas, we skipped Al Tartufo, the restaurant's highlight simply because of the choices of ingredients - ricotta, spinach, and truffle. Instead, we tried the Bresaola, a simple pan-fried beef pizza featuring rocket leaves, parmesan, and lime zest. This was the highlight of our expedition.

In the mains, we recommend trying the Polletto alla Griglia, the organic free range chicken, spiced with lentils and peppers, simply because it is some good chicken, and you can never say no to good chicken. Oh, and the portion is extremely suitable for two. Pair it with a glass of fresh juice, or non-alcoholic cocktail drinks to satiate your thirst.

Not indulging in a scoop of gelato is a mistake we DID NOT make. The in-house gelateria crafts up its own house-made selections, serving 18 glorious, and unmissable gelato varieties from traditional flavours. We were lucky enough as we were treated with a custom favourite as a sweet ending to our delicious expedition.

Safe to say, at Cucina, you will be in good hands with Chef de Cuisine Emanuele Rizzo at the helm.