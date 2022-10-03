Food around the UAE: Top spots to try on October 3

From Indo-Chinese to Lebanese, there are many scrumptious dishes to try

By CT Desk Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 9:35 AM

Sizzling Wok

Sizzling Wok in Bur Dubai is inviting foodies to try out their new business lunch deal which features a soup, main course, rice or noodle dish, and a dessert from seven exciting sets. Highlights include Hunan Lamb, Chilli Chicken, Drunken Noodles and more. Available from 12pm till 3pm. Dh29 for the vegetarian option; Dh39 for the non-vegetarian option.

Café Beirut

Start your day right with Café Beirut's breakfast deals. Located in Al Murooj Complex Downtown, the popular venue, also known as Kahwet Beirut, opens its doors from 10am every day to serve its breakfast options. The Breakfast Tray, priced at Dh68, includes Labneh, Foul, Balila, Cheese, Ham and Butter, Thyme with Oil, Shanklish, Halawah, and Vegetables. The Café Beirut Breakfast Tray adds Mini manakeesh and eggs for the total price of Dh110.

Boons

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Boons, located in Ras Al Khaimah's Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. The wildly popular German festival is being celebrated in RAK with plenty of activities to ensure a lively atmosphere. The event also features traditional German dishes including Bavarian pretzel, Cheese spätzle and more. Visitors can enjoy a combo of a bite and beverage for Dh99. Available until October 3.