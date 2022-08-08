Food around the UAE

Indulge in delectable dishes at these top spots in the country

By Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com) Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Luxurious Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a luxurious afternoon tea experience with your loved ones at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's Sahn Eddar. The menu offers a Mise en Bouche of Alaskan King Crab, Crustacean Jelly, Royal Baeri Caviar with Blinis, followed by a selection of finger sandwiches. The experience ends with homemade plain and raisin scones and a selection of delicate pastries. Dh490 for soft beverages and Dh590 for a glass of bubbles per person. Available daily, from 3-6pm.

Mango Mania

Make the most of the remaining mango season at China Bistro, a Pan-Asian restaurant which is serving mango-themed dishes on their menu till the end of August. Highlights from the menu include Raw Mango Salad, Crispy Chicken Mango Roll, Braised Fish in Spicy Mango Mustard, Mango Cigar Roll, and the Mango Falooda. Available in Al Karama, Al Barsha, and Discovery Garden branches, from 11am till 12am.

New Japanese dishes

Head to Nobu, a Japanese fine-dining restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm for an exclusive Four Hands Omakese Menu featuring entirely new-to-the-region dishes by two chefs Hervé Courtot and Damien Duviau. Guests can enjoy a variety of creations, including sardine yuzu soy olive oil, a seasonal vegetable chwanmushi, and red mullet coriander dressing and kalamansi tomato salsa and much more. Dh675 per person, available till August 9.

Fresh summer menu

This one's for all the foodies in the capital city. Fouquet's Abu Dhabi is inviting guests to take in joyful fresh flavours and aromas of summer time with their C’est l’Été menu featuring a three-course journey carefully curated with uplifting and delicate ingredients of the season. The experience also features three refreshing paired beverages. Dh395 per person for three courses, one cocktail, one grape and one tea or coffee.

Daily buffet dinner

Treat your family to a wholesome buffet dinner at Dhafra Beach Hotel's Mayadeen Restaurant. The buffet menu features a wide variety of dishes and sweets paired with complimentary unlimited house beverages for two hours. Available daily from 6:30pm till 10:30pm, for Dh99 per person.

Oriental dining experience

Try out a menu comprising flavours from Turkish, Lebanese, and Moroccan cuisines at Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR. Indulge in delectable dishes that include the delicious Crispy Filo Kebab Adana Kebab topped with sautéed peppers, Kasar cheese, rolled and baked in a brick filo, drizzled with honey and served with garlic yoghurt. Available daily, from 1pm till 2am. For more information, visit asilrestaurant.com.