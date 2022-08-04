Food around the UAE

Enjoy delicious treats this Thursday at these top spots in the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Summer lunch menu

L’Amo Bistro del Mare’s summer lunch menu has a sumptuous combination of Southern Italian flavours including the Sashimi di Ricciola Mediterranea con Panzanella (Galician amberjack sashimi, panzanella salad), the Polpo Arrosto Di Porto Santo Spirito con Crema di Patate (Roasted octopus with potato cream and taggiasca olives), and much more. It’s available from Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, for Dh139 per person. Diners can choose one starter and one main course plus dessert.

Afternoon Tea With Marie Antoinette

Indulge in a royal experience with aromatic and flavorsome blends of Nina’s Marie-Antoinette tea collection that are perfectly paired with delightful savoury and sweet bites. Starting at Dh95 per person inclusive of a set of sandwiches and cakes, free-flowing coffee, and exclusive Teas by Marie Antoinette * (High Tea Packages available). Daily - 3 pm to 6 pm at Millennium Lounge, The Meydan Hotel.

Ladies Night at Ba – Boldly Asian

There's something for everyone to enjoy this month at Fairmont The Palm. On Thursdays, it is ladies night at the city's melting pot of Asian cuisine, Ba – Boldly Asian. That means, gal pals can enjoy the ultimate night out filled with bubbly with their besties. Dh99, unlimited bubby at BA lounge.

#TBT AT W LOUNGE, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

On Thursdays, visitors to the W Lounge at W Abu Dhabi will be transported to the iconic 80s and 90s with the hits spun out by their resident DJ. Cash in on the two-for-one deal on selected beverages as you mix, mingle, and rock up the dance floor. All that is paired with Instagrammable spots at the venue that features unbeatable views of the marina and racetrack at Yas Island. Thursdays, from 6pm till 1am. For reservations, call +971 2 656 0000.

Get ready for some signature dining!

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort in Abu Dhabi is inviting guests to enjoy a 3-course set menu at their signature dining destination, Zaitoun Restaurant. Serving authentic Mediterranean and Arabic cuisine, the restaurant's menu features mezze and grills of all kinds. The 3-course menu is available for Dh129 per person, and lets diners indulge in a combination of salad, hot or cold mezze, soup, grills, main course, desserts, and soft beverages. For Dh169, diners can upgrade to avail fre flow of premium house beverages.

Summer Lunch at Prato Restaurant

Indulge in authentic Italian cuisine at Prato Restaurant, located at Trump International Golf Club in Damac Hills. This summer, treat yourself to a two-course meal with a selection of delectable pasta, pizzeto's, and salads served with a glass of house grapes, or freshly squeezed juices. Dh89 per person for two-course lunch. Monday to Friday, from 12pm till 4pm.