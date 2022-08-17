Florence Pugh confirms break-up with Zach Braff

She told a magazine they ended their relationship secretly to avoid online criticism from strangers.

By ANI Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:11 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 1:12 PM

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh's three-year relationship ended earlier this year.

According to People, the 26-year-old Don't Worry Darling actress stated in her cover story for the September 2022 issue of Harper's BAZAAR that she and Braff, secretly ended their relationship in an effort to avoid online criticism from strangers.

In an interview with the magazine, Pugh confirmed the split with the Scrubs actor.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh also said that she is not a fan of the spotlight being placed on her private life as a star.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said.

"I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show", she added.

Pugh and Braff began dating in 2019. However, they kept their romance secret and were rarely spotted out in public together. As Pugh is 26 and Braff is 47, there is a 21-year age difference between them, and the couple has come under fire on social media, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pugh and Braff collaborated on the upcoming MGM drama A Good Person before their romance ended. Pugh plays the lead in a movie that Braff wrote, produced, and directed. "The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences," Pugh told Harper's BAZAAR. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."