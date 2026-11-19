Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who is making audiences sit up and take note for her portrayal of Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, has a track record of delivering award-winning performances and enrapturing audiences.

The actress, who portrayed Princess Sita in the epic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has also shown she can effortlessly switch between genres. Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the spy thriller starring Sai Pallavi alongside Mammootty and Dhanush, has her playing a ruthless senior police officer who heads a task force tasked with eliminating a wood smuggling syndicate in two south Indian states.

A recognised actress in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, she has essayed memorable roles in movies that have emerged cult classics. Accolades came her way, too. Sai Pallavi is the recipient of a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, seven Filmfare Awards South, and three South Indian International Movie Awards, before making her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Ek Din.

Sai Pallavi, whose breakout role came in the Malayalam romantic comedy Premam (2015), is today one of the most recognised stars in India. As her next film, O.M releases in theatres tomorrow, we look at five of her most memorable performances in Indian films.

Premam (2015)

The Malayalam film that cemented Sai Pallavi's name in the film industry turned out to be wildly successful at the box office before emerging a cult classic. While Nivin Pauly is remembered for his measured performance as the perennial boy-in-waiting who finds true love, it is Sai Pallavi who steals the show with her endearing portrayal of Malar, a guest lecturer from Tamil Nadu.

Writer-director Alphonse Puthren portrays the romance between Pauly's character George and Malar in a subtle and sensitive manner. In fact, her minimalist and graceful dressing from the movie even came to be called the "Malar teacher look".

Kali (2016)

This was Sai Pallavi's second Malayalam movie, and this time she was paired against another upcoming star, Dulquer Salmaan. Here too, she managed to make an impact with her role as the girlfriend and wife of a man battling anger.

Directed by Sameer Thahir, Salmaan was brilliant in Kali as the man who often flew off the handle and got consumed by it. In a performance that won her plaudits, Sai Pallavi matched Salmaan in every frame of this action thriller as his partner who had to unfairly face the repercussions of his rage.

Maari 2 (2018)

This Tamil movie showcased the funny bone in Sai Pallavi to the hilt, with which she made a lasting impression. As 'Araathu' Anandi—an autorickshaw driver who not only pines for Maari (Dhanush), the local don, but also sends the shivers down him—she had the audience in splits with her goofy performance.

Her stupendous dance moves along with Dhanush in the number Rowdy Baby from the film played a key role in making it the first Tamil song to clock more than a billion views on YouTube. It is just under 1.8 billion currently.

Amaran (2024)

The movie with which Sai Pallavi carved a niche for herself with a fine performance.

Amaran is a biographical war drama based on the life of slain Indian war hero Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indu Rebecca Varghese.

Sivakarthikeyan may have delivered a spellbinding performance as the armyman who sacrifices his life for the country.

But it was Sai Pallavi's measured and impactful portrayal as the war widow who reminisces her long-lost love even as she collects a posthumous honour on her husband's behalf. Amaran won three Indian film awards, including those for best director, music composer and editing.

Fidaa (2017)

The romantic drama endeared Sai Pallavi to Telugu audiences.

She played Bhanumati, a spirited and fiercely independent woman who loves her family and homeland so much that she's reluctant to move abroad after marriage.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the romantic angle in Fidaa between her and Varun Tej, an Indian-American, was well-defined, full of depth and brought out the contrast in attitudes between the protagonists.

Her performance even had fans recalling her role in Premam.