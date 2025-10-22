Fitness coach on wearable tech and wellness: 'Know your numbers, but also know your body'

From Beşiktaş’s football fields in Turkey to global fitness stages, Diren Kartal’s journey is proof that consistency beats motivation every single time. And that's what he teaches.

The performance coach, speaker, and new dad has made a career out of helping people transform their mindset as much as their bodies. Ahead of his return to Dubai Active 2025 this weekend, Diren talks about his evolving relationship with fitness, the lessons Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu taught him, and how data-driven wearables can empower, not obsess, the modern athlete. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Can you share the story of how you first got into fitness and what motivated you to make it a career?

As a teenager, I was a football player for Turkey's Beşiktaş's youth academy and I wanted to become a stronger and faster athlete. Consequently, I started training in the gym, doing resistance training, in the hopes of improving my strength and agility. I wasn’t as confident on the pitch back then as I am now, and at the time, fitness became the one thing that made me feel a lot better about myself.

What began as a way to improve my performance on the pitch turned into a passion for what the body and mind can do when you stay consistent.

Over time, I realised I was not only changing physically, but also growing mentally. That’s when I knew I wanted to make it my career. I wanted to help others feel that same kind of transformation and knew that’s what I wanted to do as a career.

How has your experience in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu shaped your approach to fitness and mindset?

The most important thing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has done for me is humble me. It teaches patience, problem-solving, and resilience, lessons that apply to everything in life. You can’t fake your way through it and if you stop showing up, you fall behind.

That discipline and respect for the process became a crucial part of how I live and has even influenced how I coach my clients.

Whether it’s strength training, fat loss, or mindset work, I honestly believe any martial art teaches consistency and discipline.

I train with the GOAT (greatest of all time), Roger Gracie, and I have the honour of being humbled by him and his students on a weekly basis. It keeps me grounded… and laughing.

What’s been the most challenging moment in your fitness journey, and how did you overcome it?

The hardest moment is still happening, it is balancing my fitness and business growth all while becoming a new dad. Suddenly your priorities shift. You have less sleep, more pressure, and less time for yourself. What helps me is structure. I have stopped chasing perfection and focused on showing up. Even if I can only train for 30 minutes or just go for a walk, I do it, and I make it count. I focus on what I can do, not what I can’t. And more than anything, I remind myself my son is now watching. There’s no better motivation than being an example for him.

What excites you most about participating in Dubai Active this year?

It’s not my first time at Dubai Active, and last time I saw how this event brings together great energy, ambition, and community; three things I love and am excited to experience again. I’m also looking forward to connecting with people in Dubai (who knows, maybe I’ll move here one day). Last time I met amazing people who wanted more from life, this event had the most enterprising group of attendees than any other event I’ve been to.

Fitness isn’t punishment, it's empowerment, and Dubai Active represents that perfectly. That’s why I’m coming back, and I know it’s going to be even better this time.

For someone attending Dubai Active, what can they expect from you?

Energy, laughter, and accountability. Whatever panel or talk I’m on, I won’t just be speaking about burning calories. I’ll be reminding people how much fitness gives back when you put genuine effort into being healthy. But don’t worry I’ll make you laugh in the process too.

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced, you’ll leave feeling mentally stronger, which always helps physically.

Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages people to move for 30 minutes a day. What’s your advice for beginners who feel intimidated by structured programs?

Start simple. You don’t need any fancy equipment or a perfect plan, just move. Walk, stretch, dance, just do whatever and anything that gets your heart rate up. Once you build consistency, structure will come naturally. The biggest mistake beginners make is trying to do everything at once. Even imperfect action beats no action. Each actions builds on top of each other and before you know it, it all comes together to create a structure you can feel comfortable with.

There’s a lot of conflicting advice online about fitness. What are the biggest myths you want to bust?

1. You need to eat nothing but salad to lose fat.

2. You need motivation every single day.

3. Results happen overnight.

Fitness isn’t magic, it’s science and discipline. You can enjoy food, have a life, and still make progress if you understand balance and consistency. That’s what I love to teach.

How do you integrate mental wellness into your physical training programs?

I focus heavily on habits, small ones, that make a big impact. Training is therapy for the body, but building strong habits and community is therapy for the mind. I like to combine structure, realistic goal-setting, and a communal space where people can share, reflect, and support each other. Through my coaching groups and even in my own training, I’m surrounded by great people, friends, and clients and we build communities that naturally create that space for mental wellness support almost without anyone noticing. There’s no pressure in these communities which makes it comfortable for everyone. If your head isn’t in the right place, no workout will fix that but, an amazing community that’s there for each other, will.

What’s one principle or habit you believe is non-negotiable for long-term fitness success?

Consistency. You don’t need to be perfect, just consistently present. Just show up. Being present is one of the most important things. People overcomplicate fitness, but showing up regularly will always beat short bursts of intensity or unrealistic goals. You can’t build results if you keep starting over. Be realistic, don’t put too much pressure on yourself, and just keep going.

How should someone stay motivated on days when they don’t feel like training?

Watch my content. (Joking… well, kind of) Here’s the truth, taking action is greater than being motivated. Motivation comes and goes, it’s an emotion. Action creates momentum, which builds discipline and discipline is the mother of all success. If you don’t feel like training, you just have to start. And starting is basic and easy. Five minutes in, your body will take over. If you still feel flat, at least you proved to yourself you can show up when it’s hard and you can stop if needed. But you showed up and that’s what matters. That is real progress and that’s what keeps you moving forward.

Wearable technology has been named the top fitness trend for 2025. How have devices like smartwatches and trackers influenced your approach?

They’ve definitely made people more aware of their habits. Tracking steps, sleep, heart rate, recovery, all of that helps people take action because it gamifies the fitness experience. But I always remind my clients: data only matters if you act on it. As said earlier, action is greater than motivation, and everyone needs to use the data to take certain actions. Just don’t get obsessed over the numbers. Tech is great for accountability, but it should never replace intuition. Know your numbers, but also know your body.

What are some other fitness trends you’re seeing right now, and what do you think of them?

Cold plunges, saunas, and functional training are huge right now and I love anything that gets people moving and feeling better. Sometimes you just have to ignore the research and ask yourself, “Does this make me feel good?” If yes, do it.

Trends come and go they always have. But the basics never fail. Strength training, good nutrition, sleep, and good people; those will never go out of style.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone starting their fitness journey in Dubai, what would it be?

Don’t compare yourself to others especially in a city full of incredible physiques (seriously, everyone in Dubai is in shape). Everyone started somewhere. Focus on building your own version of consistency and confidence. The Dubai fitness scene is inspirational, use that energy, but remember progress happens quietly, one day at a time. Stay consistent. Stay moving. It will happen.