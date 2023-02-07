First look: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani drop official wedding photos

Since the ceremony had a 'no-phones' policy in place, fans had to wait for the first glance of the couple

By Agencies Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 10:38 PM

Indian actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday in the presence of their families and close friends at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Since the wedding had a 'no-phones' policy in place, fans had to wait for the official photos from the ceremony to be released. The newly married Bollywood stars have now shared some stunning pictures from their wedding. Kiara captioned the images: "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink-hued embellished wedding trousseau. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorised her look with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome in a ivory embroidered sherwani (long coat) and accessorised his look with a matching headgear.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted important pre-wedding celebration on Monday. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a welcome lunch reportedly followed by a grand song/dance night on Monday evening.

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

ALSO READ: