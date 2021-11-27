'First film with papa': Bollywood star Janhvi wraps up Mili shoot, praises dad Boney Kapoor

"I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up," she said in a post.

Photo: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 8:36 AM

For Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, it is the first film she is acting in that is being produced by her father.

‘Mili,’ a remake of the popular Malayalam film ‘Helen,’ is being made by Boney Kapoor and features Janhvi along with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Interestingly, Mathukutty Xavier, the Malayalam filmmaker, who won the National Film award (best debutant filmmaker) for Helen, is also closely involved with ‘Mili.’

“It’s a wrap! #Milli ❤️ My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer,” Janhvi wrote on Instagram. “But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”

Janhvi also thanked Noble Babu Thomas, who had written the script and also starred in the Malayalam film.

“Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience,” she said in her post. “For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa ❤️ thank you for this journey.”

The actress admitted recently that the remake of Helen broke her “mentally and physically.”

She told an interviewer: “Sometimes I feel like if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally.”