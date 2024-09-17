Fireworks, rain forest walks: How to celebrate Saudi National Day in Dubai

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:07 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:08 PM

Looking forward to the upcoming 94th Saudi National Day on September 23? Us too. And this is definitely the year to celebrate, what with Dubai going all-out with dazzling fireworks and cool immersive experiences.

Here’s what you can do to mark the special day.

Check out the sky show

Who doesn’t love fireworks? Check out the razzle dazzle in the night sky on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at 9pm at Riverland Dubai.And that’s not all. This Dubai Park and Resorts arena will also be home to eco-friendly laser shows every day at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. For an authentic dining experience, head to Al Mashowa where you’ll find plenty of Emirati and Arabic dishes to bite into during your visit. As a Saudi special treat, there will be favourites such as kasba and hares on offer. Entry to Riverland is Dh15.

Splash around

Deep dive into adventure with a trip to the Wild Wadi Waterpark, which has more than 30 rides, slides and other attractions to choose from. On September 21 and 22, there will a live DJ pool party as well. The kids will enjoy the lively African drum performances at 12pm and 5.30pm. If you are a Saudi national in Dubai during this special time (September 20 to 23), you can avail 30 percent off on day passes, which start at Dh195.

Have an animal-filled adventure

Dubai’s very own indoor rainforest is gearing up for adventure and activity on the occasion of Saudi National Day this year. Between September 20 and 28, Saudi nationals and residents can take advantage of the exclusive Family Value Offer, where they will receive four tickets for the price of three. As part of the celebrations, The Green Planet has created a rainforest-inspired food and beverage menu and special arts and craft activities for the kids.