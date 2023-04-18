Fireworks, family activities, concerts and more: 21 ways to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in UAE

There are many amazing options available to mark the festival around the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 8:44 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM

FIREWORKS AND LIGHT SHOWS AROUND UAE:

The Beach, JBR

Don’t miss a dazzling pyrotechnic display to mark Eid Al Fitr, at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters. April 22, 9pm onwards.

Al Mugheirah Bay

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, at this one-stop retail, entertainment, leisure, and lifestyle hub. Enjoy a spectacular firework display in the company of your friends and family as the night sky above Khor Al Bazim lights up in a multitude of colours. April 21, 9pm onwards.

Hudayriyat Island

This Eid Al Fitr, visitors to premier leisure and entertainment hub Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi can enjoy colourful fireworks illuminating the emirate’s splendid landscape. April 22, 9pm onwards.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Families and friends can gather at Dubai Parks and Resorts to enjoy a fireworks display on April 22, at 7pm and 9pm. MOTIONGATE Dubai is also launching ILLUMINATE, a new show of glowing lights, sights and sounds, in the Hollywood Theatre on April 21. Guests will be swept away on a wondrous journey of hope, light and transformation. ILLUMINATE tells the story of a dancer who discovers the power of hope through a magical light that transforms his sadness into happiness. For more information, visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES:

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure at this vibrant indoor theme park with six epic zones. The Cartoon Network Zone promises to entertain all with exciting activities, including henna artists, face painters and a vibrant souq area at Qaraiyat Emarat. Enjoy breathtaking Khaleeji, Western, Bollywood and African drummers’ performances. Of course, you’ll also have a chance to meet your favourite Marvel Superheroes and Cartoon Network characters. IMG Worlds of Adventure is open till 12 midnight this Eid Al Fitr.

Legoland Eid Al Fitr Playcation

Families in the UAE, with children aged 2-12 years, are invited to explore seven reasons to celebrate a bricktastic Eid Al Fitr Playcation at Legoland Dubai Resort, including access to the theme park with its Lego City Heroes event as well as the Water Park with more than 60 rides and attractions, where kids eat free. Additional reasons include a discount when booking a Legoland Hotel sleepover on the park’s website on your mobile phone, as well as free breakfast, lunch and dinner for kids. Why not triple your Eid celebration excitement with this 3-in-1 Playcation? For more information, visit legoland.ae

Movie Night of Arabia with family activities

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club in Abu Dhabi will host a special Movie Night of Arabia, set to take place from 6.30pm to 10pm on Saturday, April 22. It will offer guests a special screening of the fan-favourite movie, Nanny Culture. There is also a vast selection of Arabic food and sweet treats on offer. Kids can keep themselves entertained with a special slime-making station. Adults can avail of henna design from the henna artists at Yas Acres. Free entry, F&B chargeable. Call 02 2087222.

OliOli - Museum of the Moon

Celebrations are starting early at OliOli with the return of Museum of the Moon, to mark the last days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. The 5-meter replica of the moon, created by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram, will take over OliOli’s Creative Lab, where families are invited to bask in the glory of this awe-inspiring exhibit! Till April 30. For more information, visit www.olioli.ae

Dubai Crocodile Park

Dubai Crocodile Park is an exciting new attraction that gives visitors an up-close look into the lives of 250 happy and healthy Nile crocodiles. The 20,000sqm facility is designed for the crocodiles' comfort, with year-round climate-controlled water and the highest safety standards for guests. With a natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium and large outdoor landscaped areas, the park offers visitors an immersive experience. Tickets available for purchase at park entrance.

Times Square Center

The community destination has an array of activities, parades and workshops in store for visitors, to mark Eid Al Fitr. From April 20-22, 2-8pm, visitors can enjoy spectacular entertainment and family-fun workshops held on the ground floor. Exciting activities to try include stone art, candle making, coffee art, oud perfume making, soap box making and more! There will also be a henna section where ladies can have a unique design created on their hands.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Head to the China Court where Mr. Kind will take to the stage for an entertaining and educational musical meant for children of all ages. Kids can sing along and learn exciting new things about our beautiful planet through the journey of the heart-shaped mascot and his good friend Lélé. Parents can sign their children up for free Mr. Kind workshops that are colourful and creative. Visitors can also enjoy traditional and cultural performances by the Al-Harbia band, an authentic Emirati folk arts band, at the Tunisia, Egypt, Persia and India Courts. April 21-23.

Emirates Bio Farm

Emirates Bio Farm is hosting a range of family-friendly activities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Enjoy an Eid Brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring a wide selection of dishes made from local organic produce. The brunch includes organic eggs, fresh bread and pastries for Dh80 per person. Children under six can dine for Dh40, and those under three eat for free. Other Eid activities include pot colouring, with prices depending on the size of the pot (Dh25, Dh35 or Dh45), and an Eid Scavenger Hunt, which challenges participants to find clues and solve puzzles around the farm. A special prize awaits the winner.

Dubai Food Festival

Stop by etisalat by e& beach canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, where a firework display will also mark the start of this year’s Dubai Food Festival, with the added attraction of roaming entertainment from Al-Harbia and Al-Ayyala Bands from 4pm and 10pm. This year’s edition celebrates 10 years of Dubai Food Festival and beach canteen, with a diverse and delicious range of gastronomy options, live entertainment and kids’ activities. Tickets can only be purchased at the door, and entry is free for the under 12s and over 60s. April 21-May 7. The Dubai Food Festival includes Dubai Restaurant Week, which runs from April 28 - May 7 and offers a selection of gastronomic experiences around the city at amazing prices.

Global Village

Experience Eid Wonders at Global Village from April 20-29, 4pm-12am Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm-1am Thursday through Saturday. Be sure to stop by the Eid Market and Majlis of the World, where, over the Eid weekend, young visitors have a chance to receive an Eidiya - a traditional Eid gift guaranteed to put a smile on little ones’ faces. There are also a range of performances such as qanun, oud, cello and harp players, a Tannoura dancer, a magician and more, with board games available to rent.

CONCERTS AND APPEARANCES TO ENJOY ACROSS UAE:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Expect an unforgettable two-hour performance from Bollywood star and musician Ayushmann Khurrana, who, with his live band, will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena for the first time, as part of Eid in Dubai celebrations. April 23, tickets on Platinumlist.

Salman Khan in Dubai

Salman Khan is set to make an appearance in Dubai on April 24 at an Eid party. He captioned the announcement on Instagram, "Dubai see you on 24th April." The actor will also be hosting a meet and greet with fans. For more information, visit www.vkrevents.com

3rd Eye Rising music festival

Terra Solis Dubai is presenting the 3rd Eye Rising trance music festival on April 23, featuring the hottest international and local trance artists like Astrix (pictured), Sajanka, Animato and Frequent Flyers. Tickets are priced from Dh149 and available at https://fixr.co/event/3rd-eye-rising-tickets-286991923

Fouad Abdul Wahed & Yara

The Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is marking Eid Al Fitr with a music concert at Al Ain Convention Centre on Saturday, April 22, featuring two of the region’s most renowned artists, Fouad Abdul Wahed and Lebanese hitmaker Yara.

Yara will open proceedings with some of her best-loved tracks, before Abdul Wahed mesmerises audiences with tracks including Ala Halah and Emdhi. Tickets are priced at Dh150 (Premium) and Dh100 (General Admission), available via ticketmaster.ae

Luciano

Terra Solis Dubai by Tomorrowland is presenting an unforgettable evening with the legendary Luciano, a five-time DJ Awards winner and Ibiza icon. Luciano will be gracing the stage for a three-hour set at the venue on April 22, from 5pm till midnight. Sharing the stage with Luciano will be DJ V and Algeria’s own Idriss Doff, both of whom will be supporting the headliner with their electrifying performances. Event pass priced at Dh150. Call 04 4598300.

Eida Al Menhali

Dubai Festival City Mall will host a concert by the amazing Eida Al Menhali at Festival Bay. Bring your friends and family to this musical extravaganza on April 23. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Taher Mamelli

Syrian composer Taher Mamelli and his band of talented singers are bringing ‘Nostalgia’ to Dubai Opera on April 22, a program which will take you on a trip down memory lane. Book tickets at dubaiopera.com