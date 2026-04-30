Is Dory from 'Finding Nemo' coming back? Ellen DeGeneres drops a tease

A single post was enough to get fans talking after Ellen DeGeneres hinted at a possible return to one of her most loved roles.

The comedian and former talk show host recently shared a photo from a recording studio, holding a script, with the caption: “I’ve missed Dory. She’s alive and well.”

The post quickly sparked speculation among fans, many of whom believe it could signal a return to the world of Finding Nemo.

According to a report by Deadline, DeGeneres is set to reprise her role as Dory, the forgetful yet endearing blue tang fish, in a new short film from Pixar set within the Finding Nemo universe.

While no official announcement has been made by Pixar or Disney, the combination of the studio's post and industry reports has been enough to reignite excitement online.

First introduced in Finding Nemo in 2003, Dory quickly became a fan favourite for her humour and optimistic personality. The character later took centre stage in the 2016 sequel, Finding Dory, which followed her journey to reunite with her family and went on to become a global box office success.

Over the years, fans have continued to hope for more stories from the underwater world, even as Pixar shifted focus to new original projects.

For now, it remains unclear when the reported short could be released or what it might explore, but one thing is certain: Dory is back in the conversation, and audiences are ready.