Final 'Conjuring' film set for September 2025 release

'The Minions', first introduced over a decade ago, have become iconic figures in animation
Fans of the supernatural horror franchise The Conjuring need to mark their calendars for the anticipated conclusion as New Line Cinema has officially set a release date of September 5, 2025, for the fourth and final instalment of the main Conjuring series.
The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news.
Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, this upcoming film is touted as the definitive send-off for the storyline that began captivating audiences in 2013.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has penned the script, promising to deliver a fitting climax to the series.
The Conjuring universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over $2 billion (Dh7.3 billion) globally across its various films and spin-offs.
The series revolves around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have enthralled audiences for nearly a decade.
In addition to its main entries, the franchise has spawned successful spin-offs such as the Annabelle series, focused on the eerie doll introduced in the original film.
New Line Cinema has confirmed that the final Conjuring film will be released in IMAX, promising an immersive experience for fans as they bid farewell to the Warrens and their terrifying adventures.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, alongside the announcement of the Conjuring finale, New Line also adjusted the release date of Maggie Gyllenhaal's Bride!, a fresh take on the classic Bride of Frankenstein tale starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, moving it up to September 26, 2025, also in IMAX format.
ALSO READ:
'The Minions', first introduced over a decade ago, have become iconic figures in animation
The trial was cut short on its third day
Cena talks of actor's ‘positive effect’ on his life
This weekend's celebrations will end on Sunday with a reception party, capping months of extravagant pre-wedding festivities
The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here. Here are some must-see looks from the grand celebrations
Mona Kattan and husband Hassan Elamin are at the Anant Ambani wedding
The sisters' auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai has fans buzzing with excitement
Kim and Khloe share their experience of the warm hospitality at the Taj Hotel on social media