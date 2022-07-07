Film Review: Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is a cop film with a twist

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in these top dining options and add a sparkle to your Monday
There is no such thing as an unpredictable cop film. Few minutes into Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and one can easily gauge where the plot is headed. If the cop is shown to be corrupt, you know for a fact that he is going to get on the right track post interval. If the cop is an absolutely honest one, you know he is not going to survive until the interval. Nabeel Qureshi’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad nudges the audience post interval when the real twist takes place and that is when the film catches up.
It starts off a bit slow, gets a little preachy too but soon the incredible actions and thrilling scenes that people really want out of cop movies come to the rescue and save the film.
Art imitates life and Qureshi’s film portrays several real-life issues. Political unrest, animal cruelty, demonetisation and exploitation of power are not unknown to us and that makes the plot relatable. Though wish the director had paid more attention to the choppy editing in the first half. There is one scene where the lead characters go by the sea to deal with their frustrations by yelling their lungs out; this instantly reminds you of Konkona Sen and Irrfan Khan’s scene from Life in a Metro. But the scene where the currency is released mid-air from the plane, touches your heart. The lower strata of a cosmopolitan city has never been shot so empathetically. And that is Nabeel’s prowess as a director.
Mahira has been saying that it is an out and out a Fahad Mustafa show and she is right. Fahad plays the bad cop-good cop quite literally, to a T. Fahad’s stardom is unmatched and his name is enough to draw people into the cinema. Mahira’s role thankfully is not restricted to only being the cop’s romantic interest. She is the voice of righteousness who speaks against animal cruelty and corruption alike. The problem with an actress of Mahira’s stature is that the audience will find it hard to watch her taking a back seat in any project. But here she does that willingly. Both Fahad and Mahira are cut out for the big screen and their chemistry is crackling in the film.
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad has the potential to work at the box-office, however, Nabeel and Fizza have spoilt the audience with films like Actor in Law, Load Wedding and Na Maloom Afraad, so their competition is against their own work. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad may not be in that league, but it is good watch for the festive season.
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan
Director: Nabeel Qureshi
Sadiq Saleem is a UAE based entertainment writer and can be contacted on his insta @sadiqidas.
