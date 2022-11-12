Fifa World Cup: Will Shakira, Dua Lipa, Nora Fatehi be performing at grand opening ceremony?

With just eight days to go for the world's biggest football tournament to kick off, fans excitedly await the opening ceremony of the iconic event.

There has been speculation regarding the lineup for the Fifa World Cup, with little to no confirmation from officials or celebrities themselves.

However, here's a potential lineup of artists that fans could possibly expect to watch at the opening ceremony, on the basis of a tweet by World Music Awards.

The tweet reads: "Shakira gets ready for her World Cup Comeback on November 20 at the Fifa World Cup 2022 opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar with BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Bollywood Star Nora Fatehi & Nigerian singing sensation Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie!"

The tweet has since been deleted.

Nora Fatehi

The Bollywood actor-dancer turned singer for the event as she sang 'Light the sky', one of the official songs of the World Cup.

Although she hasn't confirmed her performance at the Fifa World Cup, Fatehi reshared a fanpage's Instagram story. The story had the text "Can't wait for Fifa World Cup 2022 to see Nora Fatehi's Performance along other amazing artists!!", implying that she will be performing at the ceremony.

Jung Kook, BTS

The popular BTS star Jung Kook will be performing at the opening ceremony, the official Twitter handle for BTS has confirmed.

In a tweet, Big Hit Music confirmed that he will be there: "Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!"

Shakira

Reports say that the famed 'Waka waka' singer will return for yet another Fifa World Cup performance.

This will be her fourth time performing at the tournament, following her exemplary performances which were: 'Hips Don't Lie' in Germany, 2006; 'Waka Waka in South Africa, 2010; La La La with Carlinhos Brown in Brazil, 2014.

Dua Lipa

The sensational pop singer is also expected to perform at the star-studded night. Known for her extravagant stage-shows and popular songs 'Levitating' and 'One Kiss', fans are keen to know whether the singer will make an appearance.

Others performers may include: Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, and Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie.

