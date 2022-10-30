Fifa World Cup: Mohanlal to unveil music album ahead of football tournament in Qatar

The music album is a special tribute to the tournament

By CT Desk Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 3:59 PM

Indian superstar Mohanlal will welcome the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar with a music album of his own. The 'Drishyam' actor is reportedly in Qatar for the launch of his special musical tribute, slated to release today.

Mohanlal has voiced the song, while Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed, and TK Rajeev Kumar is the director for the music video.

Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house behind Mohanlal's maiden directorial work Barroz, made the announcement the past weekend.

"Releasing this October 30 2022, from the people of God's own country, a musical tribute for the Fifa football world cup 2022. All for football. Football for all," the tweet read, along with a poster of Mohanlal kicking a ball.

The Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is slated to be a grand spectacle in the sporting world for more reasons than one. The World Cup will kick on November 20, and end on December 18.

Barroz, meanwhile, is slated to release next year.

