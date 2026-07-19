Trump, Tom Cruise, Shakira: Stars expected at the Fifa World Cup final

The Fifa World Cup final is expected to bring together some of the biggest names in politics, sport and entertainment as Argentina take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

While Fifa has not released a complete VIP guest list, several prominent attendees and performers have already been confirmed ahead of football’s biggest night.

US President Donald Trump will be among the most closely watched figures at the stadium. The White House confirmed that Trump will attend the final, with the president also expected to participate in the trophy presentation alongside Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

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The appearance comes one year after Trump joined Infantino during the Fifa Club World Cup trophy presentation at the same stadium, remaining on stage as Chelsea celebrated their victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also set to attend. Asked about sharing the occasion with Trump, Mamdani said his attention would be focused on the match.

Leaders representing the tournament’s three host countries are also expected in the stands. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed she would attend after receiving an invitation from Trump, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is also due to be present.

King Felipe VI of Spain is expected to attend in support of the Spanish national team as they attempt to lift the trophy against defending champions Argentina.

Beyond the political figures and dignitaries, the final will feature a packed entertainment programme before and during the match.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise will make a special appearance during the closing ceremony, which begins before kick-off. The ceremony will also feature performances by Italian singer Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and online personality IShowSpeed.

The match will then feature the first Fifa World Cup final halftime show, headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber.

Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also take part in the halftime production, which is being organised in support of the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund.

Shakira’s appearance continues her long association with the tournament. The Colombian singer has performed at several World Cups and returned for the 2026 opening ceremony alongside Burna Boy before joining the final’s halftime line-up.

Football legends, Fifa ambassadors and former World Cup winners are also likely to be among the VIP guests. However, individual appearances had not been officially confirmed at the time of publication.

Names such as David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazário, Kaká, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Cafu, Iker Casillas and Alessandro Del Piero regularly attend Fifa’s major tournaments and official events. However, they should only be described as possible attendees until they are photographed at the stadium or confirmed by Fifa

Other Hollywood actors, musicians, and sporting stars are also expected to appear in the VIP sections, with the New York and New Jersey location likely to attract several locally based celebrities.

The final between Argentina and Spain begins at 3 pm local time, which is 11 pm in the UAE. It will bring the expanded 48-team tournament to an end after five weeks of matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With Trump involved in the trophy presentation, Tom Cruise appearing at the closing ceremony and some of the world’s biggest music acts performing at halftime, the action away from the pitch could attract almost as much attention as the match itself.