Watch: Emirati singer Balqees captivates netizens in official Fifa World Cup song

The Emirati-Yemeni vocalist features with three other popular Arab female artists in 'light the sky'

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 1:03 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 1:04 PM

The newest Fifa World Cup song features a wonderful vocalist that most UAE residents would be familiar with. Balqees, an Emirati-Yemeni singer headlines the upbeat song.

The Emirati singer collaborated with other Arab female artists on this incredible track that is sure to get people moving. She contributed to 'Light The Sky' with three popular faces: Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

Balqees is known for several popular numbers that people groove to including Momken, Entaha and Majnoun among others.

In a post on Instagram, she announced that she was "very proud" to be a part of one of the official songs of the Fifa World Cup.

More releases will follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.

The multi-song Official Soundtrack, spearheaded by the Fifa Sound strategy, is bringing together artists, fans and players to share their passion by combining the universal languages of music and football.

“Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me’ and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the Fifa World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” Fifa Entertainment Executive and song producer RedOne said.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a Fifa World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”

ALSO READ: