FIFA World Cup 2026: How UAE fans can watch every match online

With matches kicking off as late as the early hours of the morning because of the time difference between the UAE and the tournament's North American host cities, football fans across the country are preparing for a month of late nights and early mornings as the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway.

Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the expanded tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the biggest World Cup in history. While fan zones and giant screens are set to draw crowds across the UAE, many supporters will be following the action from home.

Here's where UAE residents can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 online:

1- beIN CONNECT

beIN CONNECT will carry all 104 matches live throughout the tournament.

The streaming service allows subscribers to watch matches across multiple devices and provides access to studio analysis, previews, reviews, and additional tournament programming aired on beIN SPORTS channels.

beIN recently announced that it will dedicate six MAX channels and more than 17 hours of daily coverage to the World Cup, alongside extensive on-the-ground reporting from the host countries.

2- TOD with Talabat Pro

Everyday delivery app talabat has partnered with TOD by beIN, the exclusive streaming platform for the tournament, to bring fans a way to watch the matches from home.

Starting from June 4, talabat users who subscribe to or renew a talabat pro annual plan will unlock a complimentary one-year entertainment subscription to the platform, giving them access to live and on-demand streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With this subscription, football fans can enjoy the tournament through TOD by beIN’s advanced viewing features, including MultiView, 4K/HDR streaming, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights.

3- YouTube

YouTube has become an official preferred platform partner of FIFA for the World Cup 2026, giving fans another way to follow the tournament beyond traditional broadcasts.

Under the partnership, media partners will have access to additional World Cup content, including extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts and video-on-demand content. FIFA will also make archive content, including classic matches and historic moments, available through its official YouTube channel.

For the first time, some broadcasters may also stream the first 10 minutes of matches on their YouTube channels, while selected media partners may be permitted to show a limited number of matches in full.

While YouTube is not a replacement for a World Cup subscription service in the UAE, it is expected to be a major destination for highlights, analysis, creator content and selected live coverage throughout the tournament.

4- FIFA+

The FIFA+ app remains one of the most useful companion platforms for fans following the tournament.

The service offers fixtures, live scores, statistics, highlights, news, standings, and exclusive content throughout the competition.

Fans can also access content from FIFA's extensive archive, including classic matches and historic World Cup moments.

For fans who want to watch every World Cup match live, TOD by beIN and beIN CONNECT remain the main options in the UAE.

With football set to dominate screens from June 11 until the final on July 19, UAE fans have more ways than ever to stay connected to the world's biggest sporting event.