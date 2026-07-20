Photos: Madonna, BTS, Bieber and Shakira make World Cup halftime history

Music and football came together on Sunday, 19 July, as Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira headlined the first-ever halftime show at a Fifa World Cup final, bringing Super Bowl-style entertainment to football's biggest stage.

Held during the Fifa World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the performance marked a historic first for the tournament.

Madonna opened the show with her 2000 hit Music. Wearing a pink corset and sporty jacket, the pop icon made a dramatic entrance in a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

"Music, makes the people, come together," she sang as the crowd erupted.

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The performance then shifted to acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who led an orchestra featuring musicians from New York and Venezuela, joined by The Muppets' house band, Electric Mayhem, and its energetic drummer Animal. Together, they performed Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes.

K-pop sensation BTS followed with a performance of their global hit Dynamite, taking the stage in coordinated black-and-red outfits.

American actors Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt then appeared in character as coaches from the hit comedy series Ted Lasso to introduce Justin Bieber as a surprise "substitute."

"Go out there, don't be nervous, nobody's watching," Sudeikis joked before Bieber took the stage.

The singer slowed the pace with an acoustic rendition of Everything Hallelujah, ending the performance by changing the final lyric to "World Cup Hallelujah."

The show concluded with Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performing Dai Dai, the official song of the Fifa World Cup 2026. Shakira dazzled in a sequined pink-and-yellow outfit that matched the colourful stage beneath her.

As the performance came to a close, the word "LOVE" appeared across the field, with an image of the Earth replacing the letter "O."

The halftime show sparked debate before the match, with some fans and pundits questioning the decision to introduce a concert during football's traditional 15-minute interval.

While the musical performances lasted around 11 minutes, the entire halftime break stretched to approximately 27 minutes as crews assembled and removed the stage from the pitch.

Despite the criticism, the landmark production marked a new era for the Fifa World Cup, blending live music and football on one of sport's biggest stages.