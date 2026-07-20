Look: All the stars spotted at the Fifa World Cup 2026 final

Hollywood A-listers, music icons, athletes, internet stars and political leaders turned football's biggest night into one of the year's most star-studded events

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 11:02 AM
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was more than a showdown between Spain and Argentina. The match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey drew one of the biggest celebrity crowds ever seen at a sporting event, bringing together Hollywood stars, music icons, athletes, politicians, and internet personalities from around the world.

The night also made history with FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show, featuring performances by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Burna Boy, while Post Malone headlined the pre-match entertainment.

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Here's who was spotted at football's biggest night:

Sofía Vergara

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Camila Cabello

Matt Damon

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Javier Bardem

Donald and Melania Trump

Tom Cruise

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MrBeast and Tate McRae

Jon Hamm

Drake

Kevin Hart with wife Eniko Hart

Zohran Mamdani

From Oscar winners and Grammy-winning musicians to internet creators and sporting legends, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final proved that football's biggest match has become one of the world's biggest entertainment events, both on and off the pitch.

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