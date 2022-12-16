Fifa World Cup 2022: This Dubai-based Maradona wants to name his kid Messi

The Dubai resident was named after the Argentine legend won the Fifa World Cup in 1986

Lionel Messi’s Argentina is one step away from the glory in Qatar. The lifelong dream of the little boy from Rosario of guiding La Albiceleste to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of World Cup 2022.

When legend Diego Armando Maradona won the World Cup for Argentina back in 1986, Maradona Rebello was born in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Alfred Rebello, a banker by profession but a football fanatic at heart named his son after the Argentinian legend.

And Maradona, a Dubai-based actor and model by profession, aims to carry forward this beautiful legacy by passing on his football enthusiasm.

“My grandfather told my father about Pele, my father told me about Maradona, and I will be telling my kids about Messi,” Maradona tells City Times. The veracity of the saying could not get any more absolute.

"It would be a dream come true to witness Messi winning the world cup in Qatar. I am naming my kid after Messi for sure," he adds.

Maradona, who shifted to Dubai recently, has already worked with eminent brands like Talabat with Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup campaign, Abu Dhabi tourism, Etisalat and many more.

“I am trying to contribute to Dubai culture.... I sense the pulse of this city is fast, organised and I feel the future here,” he says, adding that Dubai has served him as a middle ground to collaborate with industry experts from around the globe including directors, producers and film makers.

Dubai’s very own Maradona will indisputably be cheering for Argentina in the emphatic World Cup final against the defending champions France. Will Messi’s Argentina be crowned as champions on Sunday, or will it be 2018 repeat for Deschamps & Co in Qatar? Only time will tell.