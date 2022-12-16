Fifa World Cup 2022: This Dubai-based Maradona wants to name his kid Messi

Henry Cavill confirms he is not returning as Superman after James Gunn announces new film
The announcement comes two months after Cavill confirmed his return as Superman
Lionel Messi’s Argentina is one step away from the glory in Qatar. The lifelong dream of the little boy from Rosario of guiding La Albiceleste to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of World Cup 2022.
When legend Diego Armando Maradona won the World Cup for Argentina back in 1986, Maradona Rebello was born in the city of dreams, Mumbai.
Alfred Rebello, a banker by profession but a football fanatic at heart named his son after the Argentinian legend.
And Maradona, a Dubai-based actor and model by profession, aims to carry forward this beautiful legacy by passing on his football enthusiasm.
“My grandfather told my father about Pele, my father told me about Maradona, and I will be telling my kids about Messi,” Maradona tells City Times. The veracity of the saying could not get any more absolute.
"It would be a dream come true to witness Messi winning the world cup in Qatar. I am naming my kid after Messi for sure," he adds.
Maradona, who shifted to Dubai recently, has already worked with eminent brands like Talabat with Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup campaign, Abu Dhabi tourism, Etisalat and many more.
“I am trying to contribute to Dubai culture.... I sense the pulse of this city is fast, organised and I feel the future here,” he says, adding that Dubai has served him as a middle ground to collaborate with industry experts from around the globe including directors, producers and film makers.
Dubai’s very own Maradona will indisputably be cheering for Argentina in the emphatic World Cup final against the defending champions France. Will Messi’s Argentina be crowned as champions on Sunday, or will it be 2018 repeat for Deschamps & Co in Qatar? Only time will tell.
The announcement comes two months after Cavill confirmed his return as Superman
Murphy has been nominated for a Globe six times before, winning once, for his performance in 2006's 'Dreamgirls'
Makers have reportedly wrapped up the Goa schedule of the film
Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan came in second on the list, followed by British-Indian actor Simone Ashley
Since 1988, it has selected movies for preservation based on their cultural and historic importance
The 43-year-old performer said it is exciting to be ending the year with this special, his fourth with Netflix
The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday
The 'Pathaan' track has been making waves since its release Monday