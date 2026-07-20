Ferran Torres says 'destiny was written' after firing Spain to 2026 World Cup title

Spain forward Ferran Torres said "destiny was written" after scoring the extra-time winner that secured his country's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph over defending champions Argentina.

The Barcelona forward came off the bench to score in the 106th minute, giving Spain a 1,0 victory at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The win sealed Spain's second World Cup title and ended Argentina's reign as champions.

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Speaking to FIFA host broadcasters after the match, Torres said the decisive goal belonged to the entire nation.

"I think in the end the goal came from 47 million people, not just those of us who are here," he said. "Today destiny was written; it was made for us to win. We're far from our people today, but we tried to be as close as possible to them."

The 26-year-old acknowledged the challenge of facing Lionel Messi in a World Cup final but said Spain never doubted their ability to come out on top.

"Finals are hard. When you have Messi on the opposing team, you do get worried, but we always backed ourselves and tried to show our football, and I think we managed to do it once again," Torres said.

Spain dominated much of the contest but struggled to find a breakthrough, with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez producing several key saves to keep his side in the game. Argentina also defended resolutely despite creating few attacking opportunities.

The defending champions failed to register a shot during the first 90 minutes, and their task became even harder when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card just before extra time.

Spain eventually made their pressure count when Torres found the back of the net in the 106th minute, scoring his first goal of the tournament after facing criticism throughout the competition.

"A huge relief," he said. "I've been criticized throughout the whole tournament, but, as I said before, destiny was written."

The forward also credited his faith for helping him overcome difficult moments.

"Thanks to God, he always gives me the strength to continue, and in the end he grants things to those that most deserve them," he added.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain were the better side on the night but said he remained proud of his team's journey to a second consecutive World Cup final.

"They were better, that's the truth," Scaloni said. "But I'll hold on to an enormous memory of what they've done, of what it's worth to get this far. We're great in victory and we have to be great in defeat. Today we're showing that we know how to lose. We lost the match and we're owning it."

"But that doesn't mean we'll stop remembering everything we did to get here."

Spain's victory capped an impressive tournament under coach Luis de la Fuente, with Torres emerging as the unlikely hero after a difficult campaign. The result also brought an emotional end to Argentina's title defence, with Messi falling short in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance.