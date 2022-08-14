Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in fatal 'Rust' shooting, confirms FBI forensic report

The actor in December said he did not fire the weapon

Alec Baldwin (ANI Photo)

By ANI Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 5:43 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 5:50 PM

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the New Mexico set of Rust and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to Fox News, a copy of the FBI's forensic report obtained by ABC News states that the gun used on the New Mexico film set could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and determined the gun used in the fatal shooting of Hutchins "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger," the report stated.

The test showed that when the .45 Colt Caliber F.LLI Pietta single-action revolver's hammer was in the quarter and half-cock positions, the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled, reported Fox News.

Baldwin, who was in possession of the firearm on set, told ABC News in December that he did not fire the weapon. He said, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has received the full forensic report from the FBI, nearly 10 months since the fatal Rust shooting, which resulted in Hutchins' death.

A press release stated that the Santa Fe Sheriffs' detectives received the FBI's completed forensic reports on August 2. They were then forwarded to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) "for review."

"The OMI had advised the Sheriff's Office that they required these forensic reports to finalize their investigation," the release read. The sheriff's office received the "official OMI reports" on Wednesday, as per Fox News.

The outlet added that the detectives with the homicide and computer crimes unit at the Suffolk County Police Department in New York are still actively assisting the Santa Fe Sheriffs' office in obtaining and processing Alec Baldwin's phone records.

On October 21, 2021, Hutchins was killed by a live bullet in a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico.