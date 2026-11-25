Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed… If you're a fan of Pakistani dramas, this is one cast that's bound to get you excited. And after more than three years of waiting, Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, finally has a release date.

The much-anticipated romantic drama, also known internationally as All the Love Our Hearts Carry, will premiere on Netflix on December 4, with the first part of the series arriving just in time for the weekend.

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's popular Urdu novel of the same name, the series brings together some of Pakistan's biggest television stars to tell six interconnected love stories spanning three generations.

And if the recently released trailer is anything to go by, audiences can expect plenty of romance, heartbreak, complicated relationships and family drama.

What is the story about?

At the centre of the story is Sikandar, played by Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani lawyer living in Rome who is struggling with the aftermath of a traumatic experience.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Liza, played by Iqra Aziz, an artist dealing with her own complicated family history.

Their relationship forms the heart of a larger story exploring love, loss, forgiveness and the emotional baggage people carry from one generation to the next.

Filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the UK, the series is an adaptation of Ishtiaq's novel, which was first serialised in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013.

Are Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan playing a couple?

For fans hoping to see the beloved Humsafar duo reunite romantically, there's a slight twist.

While Fawad and Mahira are both part of the series, they appear to have separate romantic storylines.

Fawad plays Mahmood, whose return to his village brings new responsibilities and family expectations. His character appears to share a romantic connection with Sanam Saeed's Vittoria, marking another on-screen reunion for the Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars.

Mahira, meanwhile, plays Rahat, whose storyline involves Ahmed Ali Akbar's character, alongside a possible connection with Bilal Ashraf's Waqar Khan.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Khushhal Khan, Aamina Sheikh and several other familiar faces from Pakistani television.

Produced by Momina Duraid Films, the series marks a major milestone for Pakistan's entertainment industry as its first Netflix original production.

Netflix released the trailer on November 24, offering audiences their first proper glimpse of the characters and their intertwined relationships.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will stream in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on December 4. A release date for the second installment has yet to be announced.

How to watch Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in UAE

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4, meaning UAE subscribers are expected to be able to watch the series on the streaming platform. However, an exact UAE release time has yet to be announced.