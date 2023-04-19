Fawad Khan gives his word that Money Back Guarantee is worth a visit to the cinemas this Eid

Pakistani actor talks money, fame and the importance of comedy

Statistically speaking, heist movies, though predictable, have been one of the most successful genres in most film industries. The protagonist, who is often a criminal mastermind, puts together a crew, hatches a plan and then pulls off the heist, either because the system has wronged him — or maybe just for the thrill. Of course not everything goes as per the plan.

The occasional bumps in the road knock everything off as was seen in the 2002 release Aankhen or in the Spanish series La Casa de Papel or in Ocean’s 8. One doesn’t know until the climax if they get away with the loot or they end up in jail. The result is, an ‘edge-of-the-seat thriller’.

This is how Fawad Khan and Kiran Malik describe their upcoming film Money Back Guarantee, which is releasing this Eid. Besides Fawad and Kiran, the ensemble cast includes Ayesha Omar, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shayan Khan, Hina Dilpazeer and cricket legend Wasim Akram who is debuting with this film.

When the Spanish series La Casa de Papel was released, fans were quick to point out that there is an uncanny resemblance between Fawad Khan and the mastermind behind the staged heist, Alvaro Morte. So, it came as no surprise when Pakistani adman and humourist, Faisal Qureshi, the writer and director of the film Money Back Guarantee announced a film based on a bank robbery, and got Fawad Khan on board.

It is still not clear from the promos if he plays the mastermind behind the heist or if he is the one who is going to save the wealth from the robbers. Excerpts from the interview:

Wasim Akram is making his debut with this film. There is a constant debate with regards to who enjoys more stardom between film stars and sports personalities. What is your take on that?

I personally think that sports personalities are bigger stars. This is statistically supported if you see the followership they enjoy. It also has a lot to do with patriotic element and national interest attached with their work. There are thousands of people cheering for them every time they play live. People travel to other countries to witness them playing. But film stars on the other end enjoy longevity as they continue to act in their forties and fifties.

Has the importance of money for you changed over time?

I don’t value it more than relationships certainly. But, when you have family and kids to take care of, you cannot outrightly deny its importance. As you grow older you do realize that running after money is a trivial pursuit. Unfortunately, money does make the world go round and some people realise this very late in life that there is life beyond money and fame. May be someone who doesn’t have a family to support or dependents would have answered your question differently.

A thing you wish came with a guarantee in life?

The fact that life doesn’t come with any guarantee makes it more interesting. The charm of life lies in its unpredictability. If I knew from before what the future holds for me, everything around would turn boring and then you wouldn’t quest for anything. If the comfort is guaranteed in life, you wouldn’t value it as much. If health is guaranteed for life then nobody would take care of their bodies and will take it for granted.

You have contributed significantly to Pakistani cinema through The Legend of Maula Jatt. Where do you see the industry going in coming years?

I feel that with our limited resources, what we have pulled off, and how much we continue to achieve, it seems that the market for films will definitely expand in the future. But it is not fair to constantly compare our industry with others. Their budgets are unheard of in our industry. You cannot compare a film that has a budget of 15 to 20 crores here with a film with a $500 or 400 million budget.

We have seen you in many intense roles over the years on television and in films. Do you see the arrival of money back guarantee as a much needed comic relief in your career?

I love comedies; both as a viewer and as a performer. I think its relaxing. Also, I have been doing a lot of serious stuff of late so this film does give me a break too from that mood. This film has a good dose of comedy, but it is also a political satire. Let me put it this way, it’s a meme turned into a film. It is worth your time during the festive season, and I am giving you my word.

Money Back Guarantee drops in UAE cinemas on April 21